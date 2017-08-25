Microsoft says Xbox One X pre-orders sold out faster than any other Xbox

Why it matters to you Hopefully these early pre-order numbers will give Microsoft the boost it needs to develop great exclusive games again.

Microsoft Xbox executive Phil Spencer has said in the past that the company does not expect its upcoming Xbox One X to be a massive seller — that is what the less expensive Xbox One S is for — but early pre-order numbers are looking impressive for the 4K-capable console.

The Xbox One X “Project Scorpio Edition” was made available for pre-order just after the Microsoft Gamescom presentation on Sunday and it is becoming increasingly hard to find. The special edition, which sells for the same $500 price as the standard Xbox One X, comes bundled with a vertical stand and limited edition controller. It also includes a unique gradient on the console itself as well as a free trial to the Xbox Game Pass service.

“Within just a few days, we saw record-setting sell-out times and are currently sold out in many countries around the world,” Xbox Corporate Vice President of Marketing Mike Nichols said in a statement. “You, our biggest fans, have pre-ordered more Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles in the first five days than any Xbox ever.”

Pre-order numbers have been steadily increasing over the last few generations. The Xbox One outpaced the Xbox 360 when Microsoft opened up pre-orders in 2013, though the console has consistently sold fewer units than the PlayStation 4. Third-party developers have largely sided with Sony’s system this generation, with only a handful of Microsoft-exclusive games releasing in 2017. So far this year, console-exclusives for PlayStation 4 include Nioh, Nier: Automata, Horizon Zero Dawn, Matterfall, Nex Machina, and Persona 5, with Knack II and Gran Turismo Sport scheduled to arrive within the next few months.

One Microsoft-exclusive game was supposed to be Crackdown 3, an open-world action-adventure that makes full use of the Xbox One X’s increased processing power. However, it has been delayed into 2018, leaving Forza Motorsport 7 and Cuphead as the two big-name exclusives for Xbox One and Windows 10 this holiday season. A number of other games will receive enhancements for the X, however, including Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Older Xbox One titles like Halo 5: Guardians and Rise of the Tomb Raider will also receive updates, allowing the Xbox One X to play them in 4K resolution for the first time.

The Xbox One X launches on November 7.