Sony’s impressive noise-canceling wireless buds kickstart a whole new genre

For years, we’ve considered Sony one of our favorite headphone makers in the game, with its noise-canceling WH-1000XM3 (and their two predecessors) perennially topping our list of the best headphones, and earning editor’s choice honors.

So when Sony announced its new true wireless earbuds, equipped with the same amazing noise-reduction tech the company has packaged inside its award-winning over-ears, we were beyond excited to take them for a spin.

After our first weekend of testing, we can already say that the new WF-1000XM3 earbuds easily meet our expectations, offering substantial noise-canceling, great fidelity, and the same great app-based features we have loved from the company for years. While we still need to spend more time with them for our final verdict, we can already say the WF-1000XM3 are flagbearers for a new era of brilliant noise-canceling headphones that are smaller and more convenient than ever.

Fit and Finish

The WF-1000XM3’s name confusingly bears an “M3,” or Mark 3, to match the uber popular over-ear WH-1000XM3, despite the fact that these are only Sony’s second pair of true wireless earbuds. Names aside, the new buds come in slick black-and-copper charging case with a flat top embossed with the Sony logo.

The USB-C powered case is substantially sized, but can still fit in most pockets, and the flat top allows you to easily lay it top-down on surfaces when you’ve got the buds in. The copper cap flips up to reveal the two earbuds inside, and a big red LED in the front of the case lets you see if they’re charging.

Flagbearers for a new era of noise-canceling headphones.

Aesthetically, the buds look well made, but aren’t much to write home about as far as style. That’s likely a purposeful choice by the Sony team — given that many buyers of noise-canceling headphones are commuters and businesspeople, it makes sense the company would stick to a tried and true design like the WF-1000XM3’s simple, pill-shaped housings.

The headphones look a bit like miniature versions of the Bluetooth headset you might have worn around town in 2006, with the oval-shaped shell joining an ergonomic inner section with with rounded acoustic chambers that culminate in soft silicone eartips. Sony includes two different tip thicknesses in three sizes (small, medium, and large) each, all but guaranteeing you’ll find a pair that’s right for you.

Features and Controls

There are very few wireless earbuds that compete with the Sony WF-1000XM3 in terms of features. For starters, the headphones boast an outstanding 8 hours of battery life per charge with noise-canceling off, and a still AirPod-beating 6 hours with it on. The case also has plenty of juice, offering 18 hours of reserve charge if you’re using the headphones with noise-canceling on, and 24 hours with it off.

There’s also a quick charge feature that will get you 90 minutes of playback in just 10 minutes – great for those who are forgetful about recharging before commutes or short flights.

A glossy touchpad on each bud’s exterior allows you to play and pause music, access your voice assistant, and change songs, but Sony has also packed in some other nifty extras, including the ability to long-touch the left earbud to temporarily pipe in sound from the outside world, so you won’t have to remove a headphone while you’re trying to hear announcements or make a drink order on a plane.

Very few earbuds compete in terms of features.

Speaking of removing your earbuds, like the AirPods, the WF-1000XM3 have sensors that pause music and eventually go to sleep when you remove them. Pop them back in and they’ll resume playback or turn on and re-connect, depending on how long you’ve left them.

In terms of their marquee feature, noise-canceling, Sony has packed the tiny buds with its QN1e noise-canceling chip (the same one inside its popular over-ear noise cancelers) and placed two microphones on each earbud to help block out the outside world. That processing works like an absolute charm in our early testing, easily drowning out keyboard clicks, public transit noise, and loud in-office conversations. We look forward to testing the headphones in even louder environments to see how they stack up to their powerful over-ear brothers.

Each earbud can also be used separately on calls, with the microphones and noise-canceling working wonders for call clarity in our early testing.

Unlike many headphones, where apps seem mostly designed to aid pairing, the Sony Connect app offers some great features, including the ability to adjust equalization, set your desired level of noise-canceling, and assign your voice assistant.

They don’t have an IP rating for water resistance, so gym use is an at-your-own-risk situation

Despite all their many bells and whistles, the WF-1000XM3 to have two shortcomings: They don’t have an IP rating for water resistance, so gym use is an at-your-own-risk situation, and they also don’t have a way to adjust volume without pulling up your voice assistant or touching your phone.

Normally, we’d hound a manufacturer of $230 in-ear headphones for that first transgression, given that one of the best use-cases for true wireless earbuds is at the gym, where sweat can be a serious factor. However, we don’t think the absence is as big of deal here for two reasons. First, the headphones seem designed more for office and business trips than the iron palace, and second, Sony claims it hasn’t gotten any complaints about the previous generation earbuds breaking at the gym. Sony seems confident you can use the WF-1000XM3 for workouts, provided you’re not sweating buckets.

After all, both issues mentioned above afflict the AirPods, and we see them at the gym all the time.

Sound Quality

Sony equipped its newest earbuds with its proprietary DSEE HX engine — designed to upscale lo-fidelity sound for better overall clarity — and it works wonders on the WF-1000XM3, combining with noise-canceling to provide some of the best fidelity you’ll find in wireless earbuds.

In our first few days with the headphones, we’ve listened to everything from the lush pop of Gen Z icon Billie Eilish to indie rockers Golden Daze, finding ourselves consistently impressed by everything we’ve heard.

Treble is clear and crisp, and there is a hefty low end that never becomes a mud pit. Instead, songs feel like they have a weight and depth that we often miss on other pairs of true wireless earbuds, which tend to feel a bit exaggerated in terms of their sonic profiles.

Plus — and this is a big plus — the sound is customizable. Find the sound signature not to your liking? You can adjust it via the EQ settings in the app, so you’ll never be annoyed with the way the headphones treat certain genres. Want a bit more sheen and cymbal shimmer in your jazz recordings? Just boost the high-mids a touch. Problem solved.

As we listen to more music with the WF-1000XM3, we’ll have more specific recommendations when it comes to tweaking the sound for different genres, but off the bat, we’re very excited with how they sound in their default setting.

Conclusion

The first great pair of wireless, noise-canceling earbuds is here, and they’ve got a Sony logo on them. With the WF-1000XM3, Sony has managed to offer a pair of groundbreaking earbuds that — at least in our first few days with them — seem easily worth the $230 premium. It doesn’t hurt that if you are a traveler, commuter, or noise-hater, these are the only real game in town. Your move, Bose.