Digital Trends
Headphone Reviews

TaoTronics TT-BH060 review

These are the affordable noise-canceling headphones you’ve dreamed about

1 of 6
TaoTronics TT-BH060 Review: Great Noise-Canceling at a Bargain
Taotronics TT-BH060
Taotronics TT-BH060
Taotronics TT-BH060
Taotronics TT-BH060
Taotronics TT-BH060
DT Editors' Choice
TaoTronics’ TT-BH060 are a downright astonishing value at their price point.
TaoTronics’ TT-BH060 are a downright astonishing value at their price point.
TaoTronics’ TT-BH060 are a downright astonishing value at their price point.

Highs

  • Solid noise reduction
  • Clean sound signature
  • Excellent battery life
  • Comfortable

Lows

  • Noise-canceling doesn’t turn off automatically with headphones

DT Editors' Rating

9.0
DT Editors' Choice
Scores Explained How we test
Parker Hall
By

These days, the problem with noise-canceling headphones isn’t battery life, sound quality, or their ability to block out the outside world — it’s how much they cost.

Our favorites from Sony and Bose do occasionally go on sale, but even when discounted they command hundreds of dollars to provide a silent space for your favorite music. More affordable models rarely offer the fidelity, all-day battery life, and noise reduction we desire.

That’s why we’re so excited about TaoTronics’ TT-BH060 headphones. With up to 30 hours of battery life, solid noise reduction, and a shockingly low $70 MSRP, what’s not to love about these affordable new cans?

Out of the box

Taotronics TT-BH060
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The TT-BH060 come inside a woven fabric hard case with a 3.5 mm cable for wired listening, and a micro-USB cable for charging. There’s also a small instruction booklet to teach you how to use the headphones.

Features and design

With a sleek, all-black design the TT-BH060 could easily pass for high-end models from Bose and others, with rounded oval earcups and plush leatherette pads. The TaoTronics logo molded into the plastic exterior of each earphone is the only obvious giveaway at the outset that these are budget cans.

The understated look is clearly aimed at the budget-conscious businessperson who might want to use these headphones as respite from noisy commutes, flights, or open-air offices.

Taotronics TT-BH060

TaoTronics TT-BH060 headphones Compared To
even h3 wireless prd
Even H3 Wireless
focal listen wireless
Focal Listen Wireless
GoGroove BlueVibe DLX front
GoGroove BlueVibe DLX
beats studio wireless review press
Beats Studio Wireless
Sol Moto Tracks Air Gunmetal
SOL Republic Tracks Air
phiaton chord ms 530 review cord
Phiaton Chord MS 530
monster isport freedom review press image
Monster iSport Freedom
Koss Striva Pro
Sennheiser MM 500-X
sennheiser hd800 review
Sennheiser HD800
Wi-Gear iMuffs MB210
Altec Lansing AHP612
Sennheiser RS130
Bose QuietComfort 2
Pioneer SE-XB1

Build quality is essentially what we’d expect from a pair of $50-100 headphones, with lots of plastic on top of a metal headband, while the leatherette isn’t as soft as what you might find adorning earpads on more expensive models. Still, the TT-BH060 don’t feel flimsy, and the inclusion of the hard case makes us feel all the more confident that they’ll last a long time if treated properly.

As a utilitarian pair of headphones, these fire on all cylinders.

Controls and ports are simple and intuitive. The bottom left earcup features a micro USB charging port for power. The right earcup has a 3.5 mm port for wired listening, a switch to turn noise canceling on and off, a power button (which also plays and pauses music and enables pairing), and a rocker for volume adjustment and song skip.

The controls are easy to find while wearing the headphones and work exactly as expected, but one thing we found puzzling was that you can turn the headphones off with noise cancelation still enabled (as evidenced by the illuminated blue LED on the switch). This means that if you want to fully turn off the headphones, you need to turn them off using the power button, and switch noise canceling to off. Not a huge deal, but certainly a design quirk worth knowing about.

Taotronics TT-BH060
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Noise cancelation itself is actually quite impressive, especially when playing music at moderate volume. The headphones are best at counteracting steady sounds like HVAC systems, fans, or road noise, but they struggle a bit with one-off sounds like keystrokes. In general, they provide a solid sound barrier from the outside world, helping us drown out our open-floor office or the drone of public transit during commutes. They don’t offer the same level of silence as top tier models, but they excel at the job considering their price — where many sub-$100 noise-canceling headphones do very little, these certainly have a noticeable effect in reducing the sounds around you.

Another place the TT-BH060 are thoroughly impressive is battery life. They claim to offer between 25 and 30 hours of playback with noise-canceling enabled, and we’re happy to report that we were able to listen to them for three straight work days without coming close to needing a re-charge. That’s impressive at any price point, but especially so considering that the Bose QC 35II can’t match it at many times the price. There’s also a cool quick charge feature that will get you two hours of battery life on just five minutes of charge — a nice touch for last minute listening.

Sound quality

You might expect a pair of headphones with so much tech and such a low price tag to skimp on sound quality, but we’re happy to report that isn’t the case with the TT-BH060.

Authoritative bass, a warm midrange, and bright top-end clarity.

These affordable over-ears boast authoritative bass, a warm midrange, and bright clarity up top. The active noise cancelation increases clarity, filtering out the sounds of the outside world to create more musical space. We particularly enjoyed listening to genres like jazz and folk, both of which feature delicate nuances that can easily be overwhelmed by ambient sound.

You don’t get the same expansive soundstage and definition offered by significantly more expensive options like the Sony WH-1000xM3, but that’s to be expected: These are many times cheaper. Additionally, while the TT-BH060 do offer very stable Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, they don’t offer high-end wireless codecs like aptX, so you’ll have to make do with standard Bluetooth audio.Taotronics TT-BH060

Overall, though, we appreciate the TT-BH060’s very balanced sound profile. Whether listening to pop music from Kacey Musgraves, jazz from Ahmad Jamal, or hip-hop from Kendrick Lamar, we were able to pick out each and every element of the sound, without the booming low-end that many manufacturers in the sub-$k100 price range tend to gravitate towards. As a utilitarian pair of headphones, these fire on all cylinders.

Warranty information

TaoTronics offers a one-year warranty covering manufacturer defects.

Our Take

The TaoTronics TT-BH060 are a downright astonishing value at their price point, offering fantastic battery life, balanced sound, and solid noise reduction.

Is there a better alternative?

Frankly, we don’t think so. Very few headphones in this price category even attempt to offer the same blend of specs and sound that the TT-BH060 do, and those that do are not from brands with as much market history.

How long will it last?

The TT-BH060 do have a lot of hard plastic, which has a tendency to crunch if accidentally stored outside the hard case, but provided you properly store the headphones we expect they’ll last for years of use.

Should you buy it?

Absolutely. If you’re looking for a quality pair of noise-canceling headphones on a very tight budget, the TT-BH060 are easily the best option we’ve spent time with. They offer many of the same features — and basically the same aesthetic — as the best models on the market at a fraction of the price. Need we say more?

focal sphear wireless review feat
Product Review

Focal’s ultra-clear Sphear Wireless bring sexy back to banded Bluetooth buds

Focal’s Sphear Wireless are a sleek and simple pair of banded Bluetooth earbuds with exceptional sound and an affordable price, making them some of the only non-true wireless earbuds we’d consider buying right now.
Posted By Parker Hall
Nike Adapt BB
Health & Fitness

Nike’s Android app is bricking its $350 Adapt BB self-lacing shoes

A firmware update for Nike's new self-lacing Adapt BB shoe appears to be bricking the $350 footwear for some owners. Android users have said the Nike app no longer pairs with the shoe, rendering the tightening mechanism useless.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
powerbeats3 wireless earpphones presidents day deal
Deals

The Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are $110 off for Presidents’ Day

There area a lot of benefits of having wireless headphones, including Bluetooth capability and water resistance, to name just two. Beats makes some of the best, and its $200 Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are more than half off right now on…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream deadpool 2 featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Deadpool 2, The Umbrella Academy, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Deadpool 2, The Umbrella Academy, Lorena, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple music members study android 1500x1000
Home Theater

Apple Music encourages subscribers to give friends a free 1-month pass

It's no secret that Apple has its sights set squarely on Spotify's enviable subscriber count, but how will Apple Music grow? By using existing customers to recruit new members by letting them send friends a one-month free pass.
Posted By Simon Cohen
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (February 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
black friday cometh and these are the deals you need to know about digital trends cyber monday 2018 feature
Deals

The best Presidents’ Day sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and more

Presidents' Day sales are a great chance to score electronics, clothing, home and office stuff, and other goodies at a discount. We’ve smoked out a large handful of the best of these Presidents' Day deals, from tech to bedding, to help…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bill and ted face the music news cast trailer release date 2
Movies & TV

Bill and Ted 3 celebrates the franchise's 30th birthday with excellent teaser

As the Bill and Ted franchise turns 30, a third installment that the cast and creative team call Bill and Ted Face the Music is officially in preproduction, though there are big hurdles to overcome.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Accidentally aired Samsung ad shows Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds a day before launch

One day before the launch event that is widely expected to contain both the new Galaxy S10 smartphone and the Galaxy Buds fully wireless earbuds, an accidentally aired Samsung TV ad from Norway confirms both products.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Hobbit Battle of the Five Armies orcs
Home Theater

Amazon ups the ante with Netflix, aims to release up to 30 movies a year

Netflix has a huge budget for both licensed and original content. But Amazon Studios isn't far behind. Studio chief Jennifer Salke revealed a plan to do 30 theatrical and direct-to-Amazon Prime titles this year alone.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Galaxy Buds
Home Theater

Samsung Galaxy Buds first look: Are they ear candy or ear worm?

Samsung’s answer to the oddball design of Apple's AirPods is the new Galaxy Buds, which are cheaper, better looking, and bring some neat features. Can Galaxy Buds snuff out the AirPods?
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Home Theater

The first reactions to Captain Marvel are out of this world

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall