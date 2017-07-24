Shed pounds using embodyDNA, a unique weight-loss plan based on your DNA

Why it matters to you Different bodies need different things when it comes to weight loss and embodyDNA is here to help you get the personalized attention.

You have always been wary of one-size-fits-all clothing (and with good reason), so why would you assume that a one-size-fits-all diet would work? Here to help you avoid such a cookie-cutter fate is a new weight-loss plan from weight loss app Lose It! It’s called embodyDNA, and it’s heralded as “the first DNA-based weight loss plan to give actionable, personalized results through an interactive in-app experience.” And be warned — you’re going to be paying for this personalization.

Developed in conjunction with Helix, a personal genomics company, embodyDNA promises users customized recommendations on food and beverage consumption, as well as physical activities meant to aid in weight loss. So how do you get this ultra-tailored plan? For starters, you will need to check out the embodyDNA site and order a DNA kit. While you only have to buy the kit once, it will set you back $190.

Once you send your saliva sample to Helix, the company will analyze your DNA, and send the results to Lose It! The weight-loss app then claims to translate this information into healthful insights about the unique challenges your body may face when it comes to losing weight or getting fit. You will then receive unique weight loss, nutrition, fitness, and food sensitivity recommendations. And as an added benefit, embodyDNA says that it can identify patterns in your Lose It! history and provide feedback on your habits and actions, thereby helping you optimize toward your weight- loss goals.

“Given that nearly two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese, we are excited about the potential that embodyDNA has to help millions of people lose weight and maintain healthy behaviors that work for them,” said Lose It! CEO and co-founder Charles Teague.

So if you are looking for an approach to weight loss that truly has your individual struggle in mind, having a weight-loss plan based on your DNA may not be a bad place to start. You can download Lose It! now for free from both the App Store as well as the Google Play Store, and Lose It! even has an app for the Amazon marketplace.