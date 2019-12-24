Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use

The holidays are almost over, and that means it is time to focus on the new year. A lot of people use New Year’s resolutions as an opportunity to get into shape and shed those extra holiday pounds. If you are planning on getting into shape this January and need some new home gym equipment, we have you covered. Home gym systems are a one-stop shop for adding fitness equipment to your home gym. Although a home gym is a significant investment, it actually saves you money in the long run over paying for a monthly gym membership. Having a total gym in your home can also save you time because you don’t have to physically go anywhere to work out. Multigym equipment systems also let you do a wide variety of workouts in one sitting. There are many to choose from, and the price range is vast, so we have done the homework for you and selected a few of the best for you to review before making a purchase.

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

The Bowflex Blaze features over 60 different exercises and 210 pounds of power-rod resistance. The sliding seat rail allows you to perform aerobic rowing and leg presses. You can customize your workouts by building on the wide range of cable and pulley positions. This machine includes a lat bar and a squat bar and triple-function hand grip or ankle cuffs. This is a well-rounded machine and will do the job for many households, especially since you can buy additional weight to upgrade this machine to 310 pounds or 410 pounds of resistance. The Bowflex Blaze has a bench that folds up and wheels for easy storage.

Marcy 150 Pound Multifunctional Home Gym

The Marcy Multifunctional Home Gym is made with steel tubing and reinforced with guard rods, so everything stays in place during your workout. The machine comes with 150 pounds of stacked weight that can be customized according to skill level and relieves the stress of loading and unloading weight plates. The dual action press arms allow you to do chest-press and butterfly exercises, and the curl pad lets you complete preacher curls and isolated bicep exercises. There is also a leg station, which means this machine provides a whole body workout.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym

The Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym offers over 25 exercises and 210 pounds of power-rod resistance. This machine is designed to strength train but also includes a cardio workout because it includes a rowing station. The 210 pounds of power-rod resistance allow you to work your abs, arms, chest, back, shoulders, and legs. The machine itself is an adjustable weight bench with multiple cable pully positions that can be changed to adjust resistance. The equipment folds for easy storage when not in use.

BodyCraft X2 Dual Stack Gym

The BodyCraft X2 is the splurge item on our list. Coming in at around $4,500, this is definitely a serious investment. However, when you consider that you can do almost any exercise that you’d be able to do at a commercial gym on this machine, it makes more sense. There is a press station for shoulder and bench presses, pulleys for arm and leg work, and cables that can be used for workouts you would otherwise do with free weights. One of the coolest parts of this machine is that there is space for two people to work out at once, which means exercising at home is no longer a lonely affair.

Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym

The Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym features up to 280 lbs of resistance and a high and low pulley system so you can build strength across all major muscle groups. There is a combined chest press and fly station for the building of pectoral muscles, and a pulldown bar that works out the lat and back muscles. The low pulley bar is used for bicep curls that target your back, shoulders, and biceps. The padded roll leg developer lets you train your lower body by performing leg extensions that build your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and hip flexors. The XRS 50 Home Gym has a durable sewn vinyl seat and is overall a sturdy system. At just under $200, this is our budget pick.

Adding one of these multi-gym machines to your home gym can round out your workout routine. Looking for deals on other exercise equipment? Check out our pages on treadmills, ellipticals, and Pelaton alternatives.

