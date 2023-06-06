Apple’s entire AirPods range is discounted right now

Looking for great headphone deals and want something Apple flavored? Look no further than Amazon which currently has some great discounts on its full AirPods range. Whether you want cheap earbuds for the occasional walk, powerful earphones with active noise cancellation, or the ultimate headphones for watching a movie at home, Amazon has a discount on them. We’ve taken a look at each of them so you know what discount is involved and which ones are the headphones or earbuds for you. Here’s what to know.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) — $99, was $129

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are pretty cheap these days and an accessible route to true wireless earbuds that connect quickly and easily to all your Apple devices. While you’ll need to charge the case via a Lightning cable, you get more than 24 hours of total listening time once you factor it in. Immersive sound is promised with one-tap setup getting you into the groove fast. They also detect any time you take them out, while there’s also Siri support and the ability to share audio between two sets of AirPods. A stable connection thanks to Apple’s H1 chip means you can feel comfortable with these.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) — $149, was $169

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) offer surprisingly good audio for the price. Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking helps there. It places sound all around you, providing an immersive experience. Elsewhere, up to six hours of listening time is reasonable at this price while the wired charging case increases that to 30 hours overall. There’s also a force sensor within the casing for helping you control things via the earbuds, while audio sharing and Siri support prove useful. Sweat and water-resistant, they cover all the key bases for what you could need from earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $200, was $249

Some of the best true wireless earbuds around, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are even better than before. The earbuds offer exceptional audio performance with smarter noise cancellation, more immersive sound, and rich bass. It’s all thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip and a low-distortion, custom-built driver for crisp and clear notes. Active Noise Cancellation is up to two times as good as the previous model with Adaptive Transparency ensuring you can hear the world around you as needed. There’s also great controls on the earbuds, personalized spatial audio, four pairs of silicone tips for the right fit, and up to six hours of battery life and 30 hours of total listening time including the wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

We described the Apple AirPods Max as the most fun headphones ever and that remains the case. Some of the best headphones around, these cans provide high-fidelity audio thanks to the Apple-designed dynamic driver. Spatial audio and dynamic head tracking sounds truly fantastic with these headphones, so you feel part of the movie you might be watching while wearing these. 20 hours of battery life makes them great for your commute or travels, while a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions keep them comfy all day long. They’re also some of the best noise-cancelling headphones with active noise cancellation doing a fantastic job of blocking out unwanted environmental sounds before switching to the transparency mode for taking in the world again.

Editors' Recommendations