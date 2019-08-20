Home Theater

How can Apple’s The Morning Show possibly cost more than Game of Thrones?

Chris Gates
By

Apple is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on The Morning Show, the flagship series for its upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service. According to a report by The Financial Times, episodes of the drama cost more than $15 million each, making each one more expensive than an installment of Game of Thrones.

Where is all of that money going? The Morning Show is a Newsroom-esque drama about “the power dynamic between women and men” in the news media. It’s set in the real world. There are no dragons. No giants. No ice zombies. The Morning Show won’t feature large-scale battles that put big Hollywood blockbusters to shame. It won’t burn an entire fantasy kingdom to the ground.

But take a look at The Morning Show‘s cast list: Jennifer Aniston. Reese Witherspoon. Steve Carell. It also features well-known character actors like Billy Crudup, Néstor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Suddenly, it all starts to make sense.

Game of Thrones launched with a handful of known actors, most notably Sean Bean (who appeared for less than a season), Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey, but they were hardly A-list stars. Other actors, including Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington, were virtually unknown. They didn’t make Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones made them.

By contrast, Apple is banking on name recognition to drive Apple TV+ subscriptions. Celebrities, not content, were the thrust of Apple’s March 2019 “Showtime” event, during which the tech giant unveiled Apple TV+ to the masses. The message since then been consistent: Want to see what the most famous people in show business are up to? Subscribe to Apple TV+.

The list of shows and movies coming to Apple TV+ backs this idea up. Apple has enlisted Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Oprah Winfrey, M. Night Shyamalan, Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray, Jason Momoa, and more to create content for the new streaming network. The projects themselves are little more than loglines, but no matter what these shows are about, Apple wants you know who’s involved.

Overall, The Financial Times says that Apple is spending $6 billion on original Apple TV+ content, a massive increase from its initial $1 billion investment. It’s easy to see why: Big names come at a big cost, and Apple is willing to pay.

Apple isn’t the only company pouring big bucks into streaming content, of course. Netflix spends $15 billion a year producing original programming, and has handed out six-figure development deals to people like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, and Game of Thrones‘ own David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Amazon is spending $1 billion on its Lord of the Rings prequel alone.

Still, there’s a difference. Murphy, Rhimes, Benioff, and Weiss are creators first and celebrities second. Casual TV viewers probably may not even know who those people are, even though they’ve certainly heard of Grey’s Anatomy, American Horror Story, and Game of Thrones. Tolkien’s Middle-earth is known for its stories, not its red carpet appearances.

Netflix and its ilk are paying for content. Apple TV+ is banking on star power. It’s too early to say if Apple’s strategy will work, but in an increasingly crowded streaming service market, it’s hard to fault a company for doing anything it can to stand apart. Keep an eye on Apple TV+. Apple just might be onto something.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best TVs for 2019
Up Next

Apple TV+ will launch by November, cost the same as Apple Music
apple showtime plus copycat tv header
Home Theater

Apple TV+ will launch by November, cost the same as Apple Music

Apple's streaming video service Apple TV+ will reportedly cost $10 per month, putting it in line with the per-month cost of Apple's subscription-based Apple Music and Apple News+ services.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV+ : Everything we know about Apple’s Netflix-style streaming service

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing for its streaming service Apple TV+, and now we know some details about where and when we'll be able to see it. Here's everything we know about Apple TV+ so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
what is apple tv plus the morning show
Home Theater

Apple TV+ series The Morning Show gets its first trailer

Apple has released the first, full-length trailer for The Morning Show, its upcoming original series for streaming service Apple TV+ that stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell.
Posted By Rick Marshall
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
samsung 55 inch 4k tv deal un55nu6900 walmart 1500x750
Deals

Get into 4K with this 55-inch Samsung smart TV, now $150 less at Walmart

While it normally sells at $528, Walmart slashed the price of the Samsung UN55NU6900 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 model) by $150, all the way down to an amazing offer of only $378. Get yours today while supplies last.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sennheiser hd 440bt bluetooth wireless headphones deal 4
Deals

These Sennheiser wireless headphones are down to only $90 on Amazon

Sennheiser is known for producing world-class audio devices. If you want one of their high-quality headsets without spending a fortune, check out the HD 4.40BT wireless headphones. This headset is only $90 on Amazon now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Product Review

Beats Powerbeats Pro Review

Beats’ first true wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro, borrow tech from Apple in a pair of waterproof earbuds with 9 hours of battery life. Unfortunately, an intermittent connection issue has us pumping the brakes on these Beats…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best new shows and movies to stream transparent season 4 american vandal
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all of the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in August and September, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Apple AirPods review
Deals

Pick up the latest model of AirPods with a charging case for $145 on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds out there, especially for iOS users. Amazon has the latest model on sale (wired charging case included) right now, bringing its price down from $159 to $145.
Posted By Erica Katherina
TCL 6-series tv television
Deals

Amazon offers a huge $271 discount on this TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV

If you are looking for a budget TV, Amazon dropped the price of the TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV from $800 down to only $529. You will save as much as $271 on this deal, so order now while it still lasts.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sony-WH-XB900N
Deals

Amazon cuts $150 off these Sony noise-canceling headphone bundles

If you are looking for an affordable alternative to the best noise-canceling headphones, check out the Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass. You can get this Bluetooth headset with a stand or battery pack at $150 less on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
spotify ipo lifestyle
Music

How to download songs from Spotify

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Josh Levenson
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

AirPods vs. Beats Powerbeats Pro: An Apple earbuds showdown

With the unveiling of the new Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds, Apple now offers two choices for those who want to completely cut the cord on their listening time. We compare the new AirPods and Powerbeats Pro so you can decide which is…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

Beats Powerbeats Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds: Which are better daily in-ears?

Samsung's Galaxy Buds quickly became our favorite wireless earbuds on the market when they came out. Now, there's a new player in the wireless in-ear game: Beats, whose Apple-backed Powerbeats Pro promise many of the same great features.
Posted By Parker Hall