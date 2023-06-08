Headphone deals can still prove to be pretty expensive but Woot has a great deal on the Beats Fit Pro with Active Noise Cancellation that makes them a little more accessible. Usually priced at $200, they’re down to $145 for a limited time only so you save $55 or 28% off the regular price. As with all Woot deals, this is a time-limited offer that could also end any time once the stock levels expire. If it sounds like the right pair of earbuds for you, hit the buy button sooner rather than later. We’re here to give you a quick rundown of what to expect. Remember — Amazon Prime customers also gain free shipping with this deal.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro

If you want some of the best wireless earbuds but you want something more stylish than Apple AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro are a good option to pursue. While they might not make the cut for the best noise-canceling earbuds, they’re good all-rounders.

The earbuds have a custom acoustic platform that provides you with balanced and powerful sound. Using Apple’s H1 chip means you get the benefits you’d see from AirPods like audio sharing, automatic switching, and Siri support. There’s also extended range and fewer dropouts, along with Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive experience.

Ideally suited for an active lifestyle, the Beats Fit Pro also have flexible secure-fit wingtips so they won’t fall out of your ear no matter how busy you are. That helps with the ANC with two listening modes — Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode — while these earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant for a hard workout. Expect up to six hours of listening time with up to 24 hours combined once you factor in the charging case. They’re consistently effortless, simply working well, and being hassle-free.

The Beats Fit Pro are usually priced at $200 but Woot currently has them available for just $145. The price will only stick around while stocks last so you likely don’t have long to hit buy. Do so and you’ll save $55 as well as gain free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member. You won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations