Everyone needs a pair of true wireless earbuds. Why? Because as the name implies, they are truly wireless and they’re great in just about any scenario, you’re untethered while wearing them and your limits know no bounds. You can use them during a conference or meeting while working remotely, to listen to music while working out or doing yard work, or even just to watch shows during some downtime.

You’ll notice that the best wireless earbuds deals, or even budget true wireless earbuds come from a variety of brands, not just the well-known ones like Apple, Samsung, or Sony. Like this next Belkin earbuds deal from Woot!, which has you saving $92 on a pair of wireless earbuds. Usually $120, the Belkin SoundForm Freedom true wireless earbuds are yours for just $28. Hurry, when they sell out the deal is gone.

Why You Should Buy the Belkin SoundForm Freedom

When we first discussed them back in 2021, we were surprised to find out that Belkin’s SoundForm Freedom true wireless earbuds had Apple’s location-finding superpowers. By using Apple’s Find My technology, you can locate your earbuds should you ever misplace them, which is a welcome feature — earbuds tend to be small and easy to misplace, even with an included charging case. Belkin’s earbuds come in either white or black, although Woot! is only offering the deal for the black model.

Inside the earbuds are two custom two-layer 7mm drivers that will provide exceptionally rich and complex sound. Battery life should last for up to eight hours of playtime per charge, and up to 28 additional hours with the charging case — for a total of 36 hours. Clear-call technology ensures your voice is properly relayed to callers on the other side, whether you’re making a call yourself or answering.

Moreover, they featured ENC or environmental noise cancellation which helps reduce background and ambient noise during calls, and also while you’re listening to media. You’ll hear people on the other side clear as day, just as they can hear you. Plus, the IPX5 sweat and water resistance rating means if they get a little damp your experience won’t be ruined — even rain won’t interrupt your favorite playlist.

Normally, you’d be paying $120 for these true wireless earbuds with a charging case, but thanks to Woot!’s Belkin earbuds deal they’re just $28 — saving you about $92. That’s an incredible offer for any wireless earbuds from any brand, let alone this pair from Belkin that includes Apple’s Find My technology support. You won’t lose these anytime soon, no matter how inexpensive they are.

