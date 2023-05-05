 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These Belkin Earbuds Just Had Their Price Slashed from $120 to $28

Briley Kenney
By

Everyone needs a pair of true wireless earbuds. Why? Because as the name implies, they are truly wireless and they’re great in just about any scenario, you’re untethered while wearing them and your limits know no bounds. You can use them during a conference or meeting while working remotely, to listen to music while working out or doing yard work, or even just to watch shows during some downtime.

You’ll notice that the best wireless earbuds deals, or even budget true wireless earbuds come from a variety of brands, not just the well-known ones like Apple, Samsung, or Sony. Like this next Belkin earbuds deal from Woot!, which has you saving $92 on a pair of wireless earbuds. Usually $120, the Belkin SoundForm Freedom true wireless earbuds are yours for just $28. Hurry, when they sell out the deal is gone.

Why You Should Buy the Belkin SoundForm Freedom

When we first discussed them back in 2021, we were surprised to find out that Belkin’s SoundForm Freedom true wireless earbuds had Apple’s location-finding superpowers. By using Apple’s Find My technology, you can locate your earbuds should you ever misplace them, which is a welcome feature — earbuds tend to be small and easy to misplace, even with an included charging case. Belkin’s earbuds come in either white or black, although Woot! is only offering the deal for the black model.

Related

Inside the earbuds are two custom two-layer 7mm drivers that will provide exceptionally rich and complex sound. Battery life should last for up to eight hours of playtime per charge, and up to 28 additional hours with the charging case — for a total of 36 hours. Clear-call technology ensures your voice is properly relayed to callers on the other side, whether you’re making a call yourself or answering.

Moreover, they featured ENC or environmental noise cancellation which helps reduce background and ambient noise during calls, and also while you’re listening to media. You’ll hear people on the other side clear as day, just as they can hear you. Plus, the IPX5 sweat and water resistance rating means if they get a little damp your experience won’t be ruined — even rain won’t interrupt your favorite playlist.

Normally, you’d be paying $120 for these true wireless earbuds with a charging case, but thanks to Woot!’s Belkin earbuds deal they’re just $28 — saving you about $92. That’s an incredible offer for any wireless earbuds from any brand, let alone this pair from Belkin that includes Apple’s Find My technology support. You won’t lose these anytime soon, no matter how inexpensive they are.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
One of the best true wireless earbuds (Sony ANCs) are super cheap today
The Sony WF-SP800N earbud in an ear.

There are a lot of good wireless headphone deals available right now on brands like Beats by Dre, Jabra, Apple, Bose, Skullcandy, and many others. If you're just browsing and don't know what you're looking for, it can be tough to choose.

That's precisely why we take a look at some of the most popular choices here at Digital Trends -- to get to the bottom of what's truly good and what's just added noise. You might be happy to hear that one of the best true wireless earbud options on the market is on sale right now at Best Buy. Sony's ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) WF-SP800N True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are over $100 off, so you can grab them for $98 with free shipping.

Read more
Sony true wireless earbuds deal slashes the price in half today
sony wf xb700 wireless headphones deal best buy february 2021 earbuds

Whether you’re taking advantage of the nice weather to exercise outdoors, creating a work cocoon in your air-conditioned home office, or just shutting out the world to enjoy your home theater, the path to privacy lies in these headphone deals and Sony headphones deals. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $65 off the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds, which are down to only $65. That’s half off their regular price of $130. That’s a steal!

If you’re someone who wants fun, easy-to-use, dependable earbuds, the Sony WF-XB700 could be for you. Our reviewers were taken with how long the battery was able to last and the overall quality of the sound -- two features that can make or break a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Read more
Forget AirPods: Sony true wireless earbuds down to just $80 for Prime Day
sony true wireless earbuds sale 80 for prime day 2020 wf xb700

Prime Day is fast approaching, but those who are planning to buy wireless earbuds can already take advantage of early Prime Day deals such as the offer for the Sony WF-XB700. These true wireless earbuds are already a steal at their original price of $130, but with a $50 discount that takes them to their lowest-ever price of $80, the Sony WF-XB700 are already among the best Prime Day headphone deals this year.

Apple's AirPods may have popularized wireless earbuds, but some accessories such as the Sony WF-XB700 have proven themselves worthy alternatives in terms of both features and value.

Read more