Best TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for under $300 and more

Is it time to upgrade your home theater system? The Super Bowl is closer than you think, and the NBA season just started. There are new blockbuster movies hitting streaming services everyday. Plus, TVs are not nearly as expensive as they were even five years ago. We’ve collected the bst of the best TV deals out there right now, including unmissable OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals. These deals come from top-of-the-line brands like LG and Samsung as well as budget options like Roku, Hisense and TCL.

40-inch Roku Select Series HDTV — $180, was $230

If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV with all the features, and size doesn’t matter, this 40-inch Roku is the perfect option — you can stop reading now. This little smart TV is perfect for a dorm room, workspace or garage. It has Roku smart tech in it, so you can stream your favorite shows right from the TV without needing a cable box, console, or even a streaming stick. But please note: This is the only TV on this list that is not 4K, just FHD, or 1080p.

50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $248, was $319

This is the cheapest 4K TV on this list, but by no means the only one under $300. Vizio has made a name for itself as the budget alternative to brands like Samsung and LG. Vizio makes quality TVs, sometimes with next-level tech, for cheap. The V-Series is nothing fancy, but it will look great in any mid-sized home theater. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it good for watching sports. It has some advanced processes like Active Pixel Tuning and a Gaming Mode.

55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV — $260, was $350

Insignia has parted with Amazon for this TV, so the smart features are courtesy of Fire TV. You can stream content straight from the TV without an external source, and this includes dozens of streaming services besides Amazon Prime. The F30 Series has the capabilities for HDR, so you can play PS5 games and watch 4K movies with the brightness, crispness and saturated colors they were meant to be seen in.

58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV — $268, was $298

Hisense makes its first appearance on this list with a super cheap TV in a strange size. Most manufacturers go from 55-inches to 60-inches, but Hisense offers an extra stop in the middle. The R6 Series use Roku for their smart tech, meaning streaming is simple. This TV can run HDR, HDR10 and Dolby Vision and Sound, so you can get movie theater quality at home. It has Motion Rate 120 technology, which mimics a 120fps frame rate even on older content – a good setting for watching sports.

65-inch onn. Roku TV 4K TV — $298, was $348

onn. is another cheap 4K TV brand worth checking out. This 65-inch Roku 4K TV is simple enough, and very similar to the 58-inch Hisense above (but bigger, of course). It has some nifty features that run through Roku, like the ability to use your smartphone to control the TV instead of the remote. It comes with a stand but has the ability to be wall mounted with a standard VESA mount.

65-inch TCL Q5 QLED 4K TV — $400, was $600

The first TV in this list that’s over $300 also steps up the quality in a major way: QLED. QLED technology is a special panel in the TV that allows it to display an incredible amount of colors. You’ll have much deeper darks and brilliant lights with a QLED. They also have the ability to get much brighter than a standard LED TV, and this TCL Q-Series is especially brilliant. It also comes with cool settings like Motion Rate 240 and MEMC Frame Insertion.

75-inch Samsung TU69OT 4K TV — $580, was $750

Here’s our first Samsung on the list. The TU69OT isn’t QLED, but it’s UHD the way only Samsung can do it. It has a direct lit display and an Crystal Processor 4K, so you’ll get the best image UHD can offer. The processor will fine-tune the colors in the display with PurColor technology, so you’ll get crystal clear colors in tons of shades. This TV is powered by Google Assistant, so it’s easy to connect it to the rest of your Google Nest Hub smart home.

86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV — $900, was $1,250

The biggest point to make about this LG UR7800 is its size. This is a massive 86-inch TV. It will cover move of your wall if you live in an apartment, house, or basically anywhere that isn’t designated as a mini movie theater. This is also not a QLED TV, but it’s a quality 4K TV from LG, one of the best TV manufacturers of all time. It can access Filmmaker Mode, which lets the processor fine tune pixels to bring you the perfect version of any modern movie — the version the director wanted you to see.

75-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L — $1,500, was $2,00

The Sony Bravia line topped out list of the best TV available at one point in time. While this isn’t the super fancy OLED version (or even QLED), it’s a high quality TV that’s worth the price. The power comes with the processor, Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. It analyzes hundreds of things on the screen to do fancy things like crisp up objects that are closer in your field of view and adjust the dark light depending on the subject of the shot. The TV itself is also huge.

65-inch LG 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K TV — $1,500, was $2,500

We’ll start by saying this is a quality TV, then complain a bit about the term QNED. It’s a term LG made up, but it refers to LG’s NanoCell LCD technology and quantum dots, which are part of a QLED display. Ultimately this TV’s use of Mini-LEDs leads allows LG to pack a lot more lights into its display. You’ll get crisper lines and more accurate colors than a standard LED TV. It also has 8K technology, something that the rest of the world hasn’t quite caught up to yet, but will inevitably become the norm in the future.

65-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,100

Here we arrive at our first OLED TV, and it’s from the brand with the best OLED TVs out there. In fact, this is our favorite OLED TV of the year. OLED TVs use self-emitting lights in each pixel. This means each pixel can turn itself off or shine brilliantly whenever it needs to. You’ll have the ultimate dark areas, pure colors, and no light bleed. On top of that, this TV has all the processing power you would expect from a high end display, so you’ll get active pixel tuning, Filmmaker Mode and more.

65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,100

Samsung is another fantastic TV manufacturer that makes quality OLED TVs. This Samsung S90C can display over a billion colors with its self-emitting diodes, so you’ll get the full breadth of color in any blockbuster movie or nature show. It has a Neural Quantum Processor that can upscale content into 4K, so if you watch older shows or YouTube uploads often, you won’t have to adjust to 1080p again. Everything will be upscaled into 4K.

85-inch Samsung QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV — $2,500, was $3,150

If you’re preparing for 8K to take over, you might as well buy one now. The Samsung QN800 is a QLED TV that can handle 8K content. Neo QLED is Samsung’s version of a quantum dot panel mixed with Mini-LEDs, so you’ll get crisp lines and all the billions of colors you could ask for. That’s important for 8K content, since the image its displaying will be so precise. This has a Neural Processor too, so it will do its best to upscale older content into 8K for you.

77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV — $2,700, was $3,300

If you can’t settle for anything but the best, it’s time for the Sony Bravia XR A80L. This is a gigantic OLED TV with a powerful processor. The A80L isn’t our favorite OLED of all time, but several other Bravia models did make our list for 2023. It has a powerful processor that adjusts hundreds of on-screen things at once to show you the best possible version of the content you’re watching. It has the billions of colors available with OLED technology, and it enhances their hue and saturation with XR Triluminos Pro technology.

