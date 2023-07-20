 Skip to main content
Best back-to-school TV deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200

Jennifer Allen
By

There are some extra special TV deals around right now thanks to the back-to-school sales that are unfolding. With plenty of deep discounts around, whether you’re looking for the cheapest TV possible or a high-end investment for your living room, we’ve got something for you here. Read on while we take you through the best back-to-school TV deals around today.

Toshiba 32-inch HD TV — $110, was $160

Toshiba 32-inch HD TV.

If you don’t feel 4K is necessary for your situation or you’re just trying to keep costs down, consider the Toshiba 32-inch HD TV. It’s cheap and functional. It has a traditional HD resolution but it also adds on Fire TV built-in to the TV so you can easily check out all your favorite streaming channels and apps. There’s Alexa support too so you can use the voice remote to issue commands rather than typing anything in. There’s also Motion Rate 120 technology to keep scrolling nice and smooth.

Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV — $198, was $200

The onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on a wall.

Consistently a great deal, the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV may not be winning any awards for being the best, but it’s certainly great value. The 50-inch 4K resolution screen is ideal if you need to kit out a bedroom or other side room without spending a fortune. It has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream all your favorite shows and movies through many streaming services. A customizable home screen makes it even simpler to navigate over time, plus there’s voice support via the Roku mobile app.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $280, was $320

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV on a white background, showing the Google TV interface.

TCL is one of the best TV brands around for value. With the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV, you get a reliable setup. It has a great 4K resolution along with HDR support for more accurate and brighter colors. There’s also Roku built-in along with access to over 250 free channels. A simple-to-use remote makes it easy to find everything but you can always opt to use the voice controls that are available through the supporting app. It’s all suitably simple and convenient, proving ideal for student life.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K TV — $370, was $530

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.

The Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K TV offers more than you’d think at this price. Besides the 4K resolution, you also have Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support to ensure it looks great at all times. There’s Dolby Atmos support as well for improved sound, while an auto low latency game mode helps when gaming. It significantly lowers input lag ensuring an optimal experience. Alexa support along with Fire TV built-in makes it a breeze to find what to watch next too.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $450, was $600

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.

The Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is a great large TV with all the key features you need. It has a 4K resolution and HDR support, but it’s the other things like DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio and an LED-backlit LCD screen that soon add up. As with the others, Fire TV powers the streaming side of things and it’s a breeze to use. There’s also support for Apple AirPlay and you also gain from HDMI ARC and eARC ports too.

TCL 65-inch Class Q6 4K QLED TV — $600, was $700

TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

QLED technology is steadily becoming more affordable as this TCL 65-inch Class Q6 4K QLED TV demonstrates. With enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and fine details, QLED really does make everything look better. Besides the more lifelike images, you also gain a high-brightness direct LED backlight, Motion Rate 240 technology for better motion clarity, and a dedicated Game Accelerator 120 mode for more responsive gameplay and very low input lag. Its HDR Pro+ package offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support so you get a great picture at this price range, plus there’s a dedicated auto game mode to save you making many adjustments. Google TV powers your streaming experience.

Samsung The Frame 50-inch TV — $1,100, was $1,300

The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

More stylish than pretty much any other TV out there, the Samsung The Frame 50-inch TV will make your living room look fantastic. It’s a QLED panel with 100% color volume and quantum dot technology offering up a billion colors. However, it’s the fact that once placed on a wall, this TV turns into a piece of art that makes the Samsung The Frame 50-inch TV so spectacular. Via its built-in motion sensor, it knows when to show off a display of your art collection so it blends seamlessly into its surroundings. The picture quality is exceptional whether gaming, watching a movie, or simply gazing at art. That’s why we consider it one of the best TVs you can buy today. It’s so much more than just your average TV thanks to its distinctive looks.

LG 65-inch B2 Series OLED TV — $1,300, was $1,750

Playing video games on the LG B2 4K OLED Smart TV.

For one of the best picture qualities around, you need an OLED TV. Such technology means that every pixel on screen lights up independently of each other so you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors, all within the same scene. It makes a huge difference and looks stunning. It’s enhanced by features like LG’s AI Picture Pro 4K that automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping so you gain outstanding lifelike images every time. Dynamic Tone Mapping via the a7 Gen 5 AI processor further helps by applying the optimal tone curve for more natural colors, while a dedicated Filmmaker mode ensures you get a picture the director would be happy with. There’s Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support along with a Game Optimizer mode for low input lag. Two HDMI 2.1 ports make it ideal for hooking up the latest consoles too, while the streaming experience is simple yet intuitive thanks to webOS.

