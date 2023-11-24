Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: LG, Samsung, Sony, and more

It is the time to get Black Friday deals. If you’re like most people, that means your mind immediately leaps to getting one of the best TVs while it is heavily discounted. And, frankly, we feel that you’re on the right track, and think that the following Best Buy Black Friday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Black Friday deals, Sony TV Black Friday deals and LG Black Friday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service. We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Black Friday deals and 70-inch TV Black Friday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Black Friday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVS. Finally, while we’re on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals that we’ve recently discovered, as well.

Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

No matter what size TV you may be looking to add to your home theater, Best Buy likely has it discounted for Black Friday. Three of the best TV deals you’ll currently find at Best Buy include a couple of 4K options, as well as an HD TV that comes in at a lower price point for ultimate Black Friday savings.

Insignia 42-inch F20 HD Fire TV

Hisense 50-inch R6G 4K Roku TV

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K Tizen TV

Best Buy Black Friday LG TV deals

Almost always one of the best TV brands, LG has a huge offering of smart TVs. Many of them utilize the webOS smart platform, which makes finding your favorite content super easy. Best Buy has a lot of different sizes available when it comes to LG TV deals for Black Friday, ranging from TVs that will fit nicely into the corner of the office to TVs that will make a great centerpiece for the home theater.

LG 43-inch UQ75 Series 4K webOS TV

LG 55-inch UQ70 Series 4K webOS TV

LG 65-inch UQ70 Series 4K webOS TV

LG 65-inch 75 Series QNED 4K webOS TV

LG 86-inch UR7800 4K webOS TV

LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED 4K webOS TV

Best Buy Black Friday Vizio TV deals

Vizio is a good TV brand to consider if you’re looking for ultimate savings. It doesn’t have the name recognition that heavy hitters like Sony have, but that means you aren’t paying for brand recognition. Best Buy has a few Vizio TVs discounted for Black Friday, and while there aren’t currently any overly-sized Vizio TVs discounted, these will all make great options for apartments or smaller rooms.

Vizo 24-inch D-Series HD smart TV (refurbished)

Vizio 40-inch D-Series HD smart TV

Vizio 43-inch V-Series 4K LED smart TV

Vizio 55-inch V-Series 4K LED smart TV

Vizio 50-inch MQX Series 4K QLED smart TV

Best Buy Black Friday Sony TV deals

Sony is one of the most recognizable names in consumer electronics, and it’s almost always one of the best TV brands. It makes a range of sizes that each offer amazing picture quality. Many of them are powered by Google TV to help organize and search through your favorite content, and all of them go a long way toward diving into a quality viewing experience.

Sony 43-inch X85K 4K HDR Google TV

Sony 65-inch X85K 4K HDR Google TV

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV

Sony 85-inch X80K 4K HDR Google TV

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV

Best Buy Black Friday QLED TV deals

If you’re looking for one of the best images you can get in a TV, you should look into these Black Friday QLED TV deals. QLED is regarded as one of the highest quality picture technologies available, as many owners of the best QLED TVs will likely attest. You’ll find in these deals quality TV brands that include the likes Samsung, TCL, and Hisense.

Vizio 50-inch MQX Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV

TCL 65-inch Q7 Class 4K QLED HDR Google TV

Hisense 65-inch U8 Series 4K QLED HDR Google TV

Samsung 65-inch Q80C 4K QLED Tizen TV

Samsung 75-inch Q70C 4K QLED Tizen TV

Best Buy Black Friday OLED TV deals

And if QLED doesn’t suit your picture needs, OLED is another impressive picture technology. QLED and OLED are considered the best of the best, so you can shop these Black Friday OLED TV deals knowing you’re getting a superior image. You’ll find the likes of LG and Sony among the current Black Friday OLED TV deals, as well as a variety of TV sizes to choose from.

LG 48-inch A2 Series 4K OLED webOS TV

Samsung 55-inch S90C 4K OLED Tizen TV

LG 65-inch C3 Series 4K OLED webOS TV

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED Google TV

Samsung 77-inch S89C 4K OLED Tizen TV

Best Buy Black Friday Samsung TV deals

Samsung is another popular TV brand that has a lot to offer your home theater. Samsung TVs often offer lower starting price points than brands like Sony, yet they still maintain high picture quality and a ton of smart features. Samsung TVs utilize the Tizen smart platform, which gives you easy access to your favorite streaming services and other content.

Samsung 50-inch TU690T Series 4K Tizen TV

Samsung 55-inch CU7000 4K Tizen TV

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K Tizen TV

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K Tizen TV

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K Tizen TV

How we chose these Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of Best Buy Black Friday TV deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the Best Buy Black Friday TV deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

