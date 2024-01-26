 Skip to main content
Best cable TV deals: Save on Dish, Xfinity, Spectrum, and more

Maybe you’ll be surprised, or maybe not, but cable TV providers are still around, and they’re bigger than ever. Even with all of the various streaming platforms, nothing tops being able to tune in to a live broadcast. Sure, there are plenty of live TV streaming deals if you want to watch online, but what if you want traditional cable? Well, pull up a chair, folks, and let’s dig in. This guide is going to break down all of the best cable TV deals available to you right now. Yes, now.

DirecTV

DirecTV Stream.
DirecTV

DirecTV, or rather now DirecTV Stream, is one of the more extensive cable TV options with packages that use your existing internet connection or the option to leverage a satellite connection — which would need to be installed. Starting at $70 per month, you get access to over 75 channels, unlimited cloud DVR, and your first upgraded Gemini Receiver, which is what’s used to watch DirecTV content. But here’s the deal, and the real kicker, you’ll get a $100 reward card for signing up, which essentially nets you one month free and then some. For the more expensive plans, Choice at $85 per month and Ultimate at $115 per month, you get a $200 reward card. But like the salesmen used to say, “wait there’s more.” You’ll also get your first 3 months of premium networks free, giving you access to Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, and MGM+ — a $160 value.

Dish

Man watching NFL on Dish.
Dish

Dish Network gives you the best of both worlds, with live cable TV, plus streaming packages — to include Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, and more — and the Dish Anywhere app. With the app, you can stream your favorite movies and shows on mobile devices while you’re out and about. With America’s Top 120 plan, the base package, you get 190 channels, free DVR, a Google voice remote, over 28,000 on-demand titles, and a year with Family Movie Night. That’s $85 per month, or the next tier up, America’s Top 200, is $105 per month for over 240 channels, plus everything else from the base tier. Both are great deals, they come with a two-year price guarantee, so the price won’t change during that time, and free installation in up to six rooms in your house.

Spectrum

Spectrum TV with app access
Spectrum

Spectrum’s TV Select Signature package starts at $65 per month for 12 months, but you’re not locked into a contract, so you can cancel anytime. The selection includes over 150 channels. But now it’s time for the offers. With Select Signature, you can also get Disney+ Basic on Spectrum or opt for a free Xumo stream box with on-demand titles and streaming app support. You’ll have to check whether Spectrum is available in your area first, but if the deals are available to you, don’t waste any time.

Xfinity

xfinity
Xfinity

Xfinity has a few options when it comes to live TV content, but its best-value plan is also one of its most popular. It includes over 125 channels like AMC, ESPN, and Disney for just $50 per month. Sports fans can upgrade to the Digital Preferred plan, at $70 per month, to access over 185 channels, including ESPN, NHL, NFL, CBS Sports, and more. There is a Choice TV plan available in select regions, which offers a handful of channels, over 10, like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and PBS, for just $20 per month, as well.

