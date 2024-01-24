 Skip to main content
Best Dish Network deals: Free installation, save $240, and more

dish-network
Dish Network

If you’ve had enough bouncing around from one streaming service to another, now is a good time to ditch streaming for Dish. Dish Network is one of the premier satellite TV service providers and it’s a good way to get all of your favorite channels and content from one place. And while satellite TV service can offer more than what streaming services have to offer, it does often cost more as well. There are plenty of discounts currently taking place right now, however, and we’ve rounded up the best Dish Network deals available.

Today’s best Dish Network deals

Dish Network has three different channel lineups to choose from, with each offering slightly more networks than the last. These range in price, of course, but there are a few things that are guaranteed when you subscribe to Dish Network. You’ll get free installation with any Dish Network plan, as well as up to 2,000 hours of Smart DVR recording. You’ll also get a couple of guarantees with Dish — a 2-year price guarantee that locks your current subscription price in, and a signal reliability guarantee that promises a reliable signal, even in rural America, or your money back.

  • Dish Network America’s Top 120 —
  • Dish Network America’s Top 200 —
  • Dish Network America’s Top 250 —
  • Dish Network 55+ offer —
  • Dish Network military offer —
  • Dish Network first responders offer —
  • Dish Network healthcare workers offer —
  • Dish Network + Boost Infinite Wireless —

How much does Dish Network cost?

Dish Network’s plans are pretty straightforward when it comes to both pricing and channel access. Dish’s America’s Top 120 plan will land you 190 channels for $85 per month. The America’s Top 200 plan comes with more than 240 channels and costs $105 per months. And the America’s Top 250 plan promises nearly 300 channels and costs $115 per month. Savings, of course, are available with the Dish Network deals mentioned above.

What can you watch with Dish Network?

Similarly to many of the best live TV streaming services, Dish has a formidable lineup of channels to offer. It does so across the aforementioned three subscription plans. Here’s what networks you can find included with each of them:

  • America’s Top 120: All-time favorites including ESPN, Newsmax, CMT, Disney Channel, E!, and all of your local networks + over 28,000 on-demand titles
  • America’s Top 200: All networks included with America’s Top 120 + the likes of the NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Golf Channel, Hallmark, Disney Channel, A&E, and Sundance + over 35,000 on-demand titles
  • America’s Top 250: All networks included with America’s Top 200 + 17 movie channels that include Turner Classic Movies, Starz Encore channels, and the Movie Channel, as well as channels like Smithsonian, Bloomberg, Nicktoons, and Great American Country + over 36,000 on-demand titles

Want Dish in your home? They'll install it free if you act now
Man watching NFL on Dish.

One of the worst parts of signing up for cable or, to be honest, any new service is the part where you have to wait on the service installation. It can take hours and, even if you're lucky enough to get it done on time, it is costly. But, if you act now, you can get Dish — one of the best live TV services — to come to your house and install your Dish and set up your receiver for free. That's a savings of $200 over the usual charge. Tap the button below to check out how simple getting Dish is, and keep reading to see our take.

What to expect with free Dish installation
Waiting is the worst part of the installation game, of course, almost worse than paying. Once you've ordered the service, you can get it professionally installed for free as soon as tomorrow. But, it can almost ruin your day when a tech is set to arrive at any point over the course of 10+ hours. This is why, on the day of your technician's scheduled visit, you'll get a 75-minute arrival window so you can go about the rest of your day as planned. You'll also get access to My Tech, which takes a page from services like Uber and Lyft to show you exactly where your tech is at on a GPS map. There's no wondering if you'll get a tech today and no wasting time calling support and waiting through the lines.

Read more
