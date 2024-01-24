If you’ve had enough bouncing around from one streaming service to another, now is a good time to ditch streaming for Dish. Dish Network is one of the premier satellite TV service providers and it’s a good way to get all of your favorite channels and content from one place. And while satellite TV service can offer more than what streaming services have to offer, it does often cost more as well. There are plenty of discounts currently taking place right now, however, and we’ve rounded up the best Dish Network deals available.

Today’s best Dish Network deals

Dish Network has three different channel lineups to choose from, with each offering slightly more networks than the last. These range in price, of course, but there are a few things that are guaranteed when you subscribe to Dish Network. You’ll get free installation with any Dish Network plan, as well as up to 2,000 hours of Smart DVR recording. You’ll also get a couple of guarantees with Dish — a 2-year price guarantee that locks your current subscription price in, and a signal reliability guarantee that promises a reliable signal, even in rural America, or your money back.

Dish Network America’s Top 120 —

Dish Network America’s Top 200 —

Dish Network America’s Top 250 —

Dish Network 55+ offer —

Dish Network military offer —

Dish Network first responders offer —

Dish Network healthcare workers offer —

Dish Network + Boost Infinite Wireless —

How much does Dish Network cost?

Dish Network’s plans are pretty straightforward when it comes to both pricing and channel access. Dish’s America’s Top 120 plan will land you 190 channels for $85 per month. The America’s Top 200 plan comes with more than 240 channels and costs $105 per months. And the America’s Top 250 plan promises nearly 300 channels and costs $115 per month. Savings, of course, are available with the Dish Network deals mentioned above.

What can you watch with Dish Network?

Similarly to many of the best live TV streaming services, Dish has a formidable lineup of channels to offer. It does so across the aforementioned three subscription plans. Here’s what networks you can find included with each of them:

America’s Top 120: All-time favorites including ESPN, Newsmax, CMT, Disney Channel, E!, and all of your local networks + over 28,000 on-demand titles

All-time favorites including ESPN, Newsmax, CMT, Disney Channel, E!, and all of your local networks + over 28,000 on-demand titles America’s Top 200: All networks included with America’s Top 120 + the likes of the NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Golf Channel, Hallmark, Disney Channel, A&E, and Sundance + over 35,000 on-demand titles

All networks included with America’s Top 120 + the likes of the NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Golf Channel, Hallmark, Disney Channel, A&E, and Sundance + over 35,000 on-demand titles America’s Top 250: All networks included with America’s Top 200 + 17 movie channels that include Turner Classic Movies, Starz Encore channels, and the Movie Channel, as well as channels like Smithsonian, Bloomberg, Nicktoons, and Great American Country + over 36,000 on-demand titles

Editors' Recommendations