Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best OLED TV Black Friday deals from Samsung, Sony, and LG

If you don’t already know, OLED and QLED panels are totally different, with OLED including millions of individually lit pixels. That allows them to be more vibrant than other panel technologies, but also during dark scenes, you get true blacks because the lights are actually turned off, rather than just dimmed. Unfortunately, OLED panels are expensive, unless you can find some excellent deals. Don’t turn away just yet, though, because there are a ton of early Black Friday deals to shop right now — across many retailers — and some even included some great discounts on OLED TVs. In fact, we’ve rounded up all of the best OLED TV Black Friday deals we could find, including one stand out that pretty much everyone should consider.

The best OLED TV Black Friday deal

The LG A2 placed in a living room environment.
LG

One of the best OLED TV deals available during these early Black Friday sales is over at Best Buy. It’s the LG 48-inch Class A2 OLED 4K smart webOS TV for $550, normally $1,300, which means you’re saving a whopping $750. Not only is that an incredible deal on an OLED technology TV, but also one from LG, which are usually much more expensive. It features the LG a7 gen5 AI processor for 4K upscaling, dynamic tone mapping, and LG’s exclusive filmmaker mode that uses Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to provide a truly immersive and cinematic experience.

  • 48-inch LG Class A2 OLED 4K smart webOS TV —

More OLED TV Black Friday deals we like

A Sony Bravia A80K 4K TV sits on a table in front of a large window.
Sony

If you want something bigger, more expensive, or from another brand entirely, don’t worry, we have you covered there too. We scoured all the retailers hosting early Black Friday deals to find the best of the best. We’ve compiled them below, all chosen based on price, features, and, of course, quality. If you’re interested, make sure you take advantage of these deals now, they’ll be gone soon. While we understand wanting to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Week officially kick off, we wouldn’t recommend doing so. Retailers actually raise prices sometimes to offset the discounts they provide, which means you could end up spending more, not less.

  • 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K webOS TV —
  • 55-inch LG C3 OLED 4K webOS TV —
  • 65-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K Google TV —
  • 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K Tizen TV —
  • 77-inch LG G3 OLED 4K webOS TV with One Wall Design —

