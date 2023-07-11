Bose and Sony: Our picks for the best Prime Day headphone deals

With so many Prime Day deals going on now that the big event has finally started, it can be hard to know where to begin. In particular, there are plenty of big price cuts on some of the best headphones around. If you’ve no idea where to begin, we’re here to help. Below, we’ve picked out our very favorite headphone deal around, along with a selection of the other best deals. In no time, you’ll find the right pair of cans for your ears and budget.

Our favorite Prime Day headphone deal

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $229, was $329

The pick of the Prime Day headphone deals is the Bose QuietComfort 45. Usually priced at $329 but down to $229 right now, the wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around while also offering great sound quality, a comfy build, and pretty much everything else you could want from excellent headphones.

Bose has always been great with implementing active noise cancelation that truly works and that’s certainly the case here. The headphones have six external microphones to monitor what’s going on around you, along with enhanced signal processing so they’re great at blocking out the world when you need them to. Alongside that, its aware mode allows you to bring the world back to your ears as needed, just like the best transparency modes.

The headphones sound great too thanks to an adjustable EQ and TriPort acoustic architecture that vents the ear cups to add depth and fullness. Whether you’re listening to music on your commute or taking a call while walking around your home office, you get reliable sound quality here that makes them a great fixture in your daily setup. You also get to enjoy up to 22 hours of battery life on one charge with a quick 15-minute top-up giving back up to three hours of playback whenever you need it. Charging via USB-C is a real game changer here compared to previous models that stick with micro-USB which was slower. Supremely comfy too, it’s hard to fault the Bose QuietComfort 45, especially while on sale at $100 off so they’re down to $229, reduced from $329.

More Prime Day headphone deals we love

