 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I’ve reviewed a lot of soundbars and this is the one to buy on Black Friday

Simon Cohen
By
In front of TV: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Am I a soundbar expert? That title always leaves me with a huge sense of impostor syndrome. What I can say is that I’ve reviewed a lot of them in the past five years — everything from the bare-bones Amazon Fire TV Soundbar to the huge LG S95QR multispeaker home theater replacement — and that gives me a pretty good sense of what’s out there, and what’s worth buying. This Black Friday, if I were to pick just one of the many excellent soundbar deals to be had, I’d grab the Dolby Atmos-capable Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.

To me, a great Black Friday deal is all about getting a chance to buy a product that was financially out of reach when it was regularly priced. Considering that the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is normally $1,500, I’m guessing it’s normally too expensive for a lot of folks. On Black Friday, however, it’s down to $1,000 (33% off). And while that’s still a serious investment in sound, it’s as low as I’ve ever seen it.

Of the many soundbars that have ended up in my home for testing, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is one of the few Dolby Atmos soundbars that has been able to give my Dolby Atmos home theater system a serious run for its money. I still believe that if you want to buy a single speaker — just a soundbar, with no subwoofer and no extra surround speakers — the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is the best you can get.

Input/output ports: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Sennheiser’s virtualization (clever software that makes it seem like you have speakers all around your room) is incredibly impressive. Dolby Atmos is all about being placed under a dome of sound, with the sound of bullets whizzing by your ears and helicopters roaring overhead. It’s normally only possible with installed ceiling speakers and at least one set of surround satellites. The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus manages to pull off these Atmos audio acrobatics without either accessory.

Don't Miss:

You can add a subwoofer if you want (your choice of wired or wireless), and it will absolutely add to the impact, but you don’t have to — the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus has its own built-in subwoofers and they perform very well all on their own.

Unlike many other soundbars at this price, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus has a slew of HDMI inputs — and even a few analog inputs — which means you’re essentially replacing an AV receiver, as well as the speakers themselves. Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity gives it impeccable streaming credentials that are made even better with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast compatibility.

There is only one caveat with the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus: Sennheiser doesn’t make wireless surrounds for this speaker, so consider it a one-and-done purchase. A subwoofer is the only way to expand its capability (but you can add two of those if that makes you feel better).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Walmart Black Friday deal gets you these wireless earbuds for $10
JLab Go Air Pop in rose.

If you didn't think you can get wireless earbuds for as cheap as $10 in this year's Black Friday deals, Walmart is proving you wrong with its offer for the JLab Go Air Pop. That's all you have to pay for them, for savings of $20 on their original price of $30. However, with more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, there's a high chance that stocks are already running low. If you want to get these wireless earbuds for less than half-price, there should be no hesitation -- add them to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds
With its very cheap price, you shouldn't expect the JLab Go Air Pop to challenge the performance of the best wireless earbuds. There's no active noise cancellation here, for example. However, they're still pretty well-equipped with features that you'd expect from wireless earbuds, including a long battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 32 hours if you include their charging case. The JLab Go Air Pop also offer three EQ sound settings, namely JLab Signature for all-around music, Balanced for podcasts and audiobooks, and Bass Boost for workouts and fitness use.

Read more
I found an LG 70-inch TV under $500 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

Black Friday TV deals are the perfect place to shop for a brand new, high quality TV. Today, you can buy a LG 70-inch 4K TV for $498 saving you $150 off the regular price of $150 and meaning you score a 70-inch 4K TV for under $500. One of the best Black Friday deals you can shop today, we're here to take you through why it might be the new TV for you. Don't spend too long thinking about it, though: Walmart only has a certain amount of stock available, and when it's gone, it's gone.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch 4K TV
For a straightforward but great 4K experience, LG is one of the best TV brands around. It has all the essentials you need. Its a5 Gen5 AI processor is able to capably upscale content to 4K with enhanced picture and sound quality. It also has a dedicated game optimizer mode so that games are instantly improved as soon as you start playing with optimal settings automatically kicking in.

Read more
The best Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals we’ve found so far
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

If you're not impressed by the audio of your TV, then you're going to want to take advantage of Black Friday soundbar deals. If you don't know where to start, we highly recommend going for one made by Vizio, as the brand's soundbars are known for their excellent features and ease of setup. You need to decide quickly on which model to purchase because stocks may not be enough to meet the high demand during the shopping holiday. To help you out, we've gathered our favorite Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals that are still available, and we've also highlighted our top pick. If you see an offer that you like, proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you don't miss out.
Our favorite Vizio soundbar Black Friday deal

Vizio is a mainstay in our roundup of the best soundbars, so you know you're getting a top-quality audio device with the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. The "5" in its name means it offers five channels -- the standard left and right, a center channel that improves the clarity of voices, and two additional channels for surround sound, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. Meanwhile, the "1" means the soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer for better bass output. The soundbar is optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio 5.1, and it works with voice commands through Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, or Google Assistant. Originally $250, the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is down to just $160 for Black Friday after a $90 discount from Best Buy.

Read more