 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose 700 headphones are still $80 off following Prime Day

John Alexander
By
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you were too busy during the October Prime Day event to buy something there’s still hope for you to get good deals. As it turns out, not all deals end when the sale does. Other items, which appeared to be a part of the event, were just algorithmically due for a sale around that time. One such lingering deal is the $80 off on the Bose 700 you can get if you tap the button below and purchase them from Best Buy. The now $299, once $379, headphones are known for being top-tier noise-canceling headphones. Again, just tap the button below to see them, and this great sale price, on over at Best Buy. Or, keep reading to see why we think this is actually a really deal, even though it isn’t “in season.”

Why you should buy the Bose 700

If you’re familiar with Bose, you probably already know of their QuietComfort or “QC” line. They’re an extremely popular pair of headphones with a very traditional form factor, emphasis on comfort and noise cancellation. It’s easy to wonder why Bose made the Bose 700 (or, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, for the more precise) at all if they already have a line like that. But there really is a place for them. The Bose 700 have a unique form factor with a band that morphs from flat to circular as it arcs from head to earcup, giving a subtly reinforced clamp on the ears. This same band’s soft foam underside is, likewise, designed for maximum head comfort.

As for the noise-cancelling properties of the Bose 700, you’ll be able to enjoy an adjustable 11 levels of cancelation, destroying sound picked up from four mics placed around the earcups. Three of these levels of cancelation are able to be quickly rotated between via a command on the earcups, while the others are accessible via the headphone’s application.

Related

If you’re ready to get these headphones, a great alternative to the Bose QC 45, at a great sale price all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll get $80 off of the $379 headphones, leaving you with a bill for just $299. On the other hand, if these aren’t your style, there are a ton of other headphone deals out there to shop.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
It’s still not cheap, but this 77-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV is $800 off
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

If you want a massive TV in your living room but you didn't catch a good offer from Amazon's Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, then you may want to purchase the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV from Best Buy instead. From its original price of $3,500, it's discounted by $800 to $2,700 -- it's not what you'd call affordable, but it's actually a steal for a 4K TV that's this large. You're going to have to hurry with the transaction if you're interested though, as we're not sure when it will go back to its regular price.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Before you think about buying the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, you should consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. Once you've confirmed that you do, then you should go ahead with buying this huge screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive cinematic experience, and access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ through LG's webOS platform. If it's not in use, you can activate the TV's Art Gallery mode to display painting and photos so that it will blend into your space.

Read more
Prime Day is over, but these laptop deals are still available
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

Prime Big Deals Day 2023 has ended, but some of the Prime Day laptop deals that rival retailers have rolled out to answer Amazon's offers are still available. If you want to buy a new laptop for a lower-than-usual price, you still have a chance at amazing discounts from sources like Best Buy, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how long these Prime Day deals will remain online. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite bargains that remain, but act quickly because they may get taken down at any moment.
Acer Chromebook 314 -- $189, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 doesn't look like much on paper with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but it's pretty smooth because of Google's Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks focuses on online apps instead of installed software, resulting in fast performance despite low-end components. The Chromebook comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and a 64GB eMMC that can be supplemented by Google Drive if you need more storage space.

Read more
These iPads are still discounted following the Prime Big Deal days event
The back of the iPad Air 5.

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days 2023 is already over, but some Prime Day deals for various models of Apple's iPad remain online. We're not sure how long they'll stay available (this may be a glitch, for all we know), so if you want to take advantage of any of the offers that we've highlighted below, you're going to have to move fast. The discounts may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so it's highly recommended that you push through with any purchases as soon as possible.
Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) -- $270, was $329

The ninth-generation Apple iPad, the previous iteration of the brand's entry-level tablet, is an affordable way of getting your hands on an iPad. It's still a very capable device though, with Apple's A13 Bionic chip that's also found in the iPhone 11 series. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil, and protection from the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system.

Read more