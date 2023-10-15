Bose 700 headphones are still $80 off following Prime Day

If you were too busy during the October Prime Day event to buy something there’s still hope for you to get good deals. As it turns out, not all deals end when the sale does. Other items, which appeared to be a part of the event, were just algorithmically due for a sale around that time. One such lingering deal is the $80 off on the Bose 700 you can get if you tap the button below and purchase them from Best Buy. The now $299, once $379, headphones are known for being top-tier noise-canceling headphones. Again, just tap the button below to see them, and this great sale price, on over at Best Buy. Or, keep reading to see why we think this is actually a really deal, even though it isn’t “in season.”

Why you should buy the Bose 700

If you’re familiar with Bose, you probably already know of their QuietComfort or “QC” line. They’re an extremely popular pair of headphones with a very traditional form factor, emphasis on comfort and noise cancellation. It’s easy to wonder why Bose made the Bose 700 (or, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, for the more precise) at all if they already have a line like that. But there really is a place for them. The Bose 700 have a unique form factor with a band that morphs from flat to circular as it arcs from head to earcup, giving a subtly reinforced clamp on the ears. This same band’s soft foam underside is, likewise, designed for maximum head comfort.

As for the noise-cancelling properties of the Bose 700, you’ll be able to enjoy an adjustable 11 levels of cancelation, destroying sound picked up from four mics placed around the earcups. Three of these levels of cancelation are able to be quickly rotated between via a command on the earcups, while the others are accessible via the headphone’s application.

If you’re ready to get these headphones, a great alternative to the Bose QC 45, at a great sale price all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll get $80 off of the $379 headphones, leaving you with a bill for just $299. On the other hand, if these aren’t your style, there are a ton of other headphone deals out there to shop.

