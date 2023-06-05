 Skip to main content
Bose’s latest wireless earbuds just had their price slashed

Walmart has one of the better headphone deals around for anyone who appreciates great sound quality in earbud form. Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $249, saving you $50 off the regular price of $299. These are great earbuds for anyone that wants to block out surrounding noises without wearing full-sized headphones, making them perfect for an active lifestyle. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, tap the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

When we reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in 2022, we were impressed by their outstanding noise cancellation. The earbuds are able to personalize the noise cancellation levels and sound performance to your ears so you get a great experience. There’s the option of either a Quiet Mode for maximum noise cancellation or you can use Aware Mode to listen out to your surroundings. Via the Bose Music app, you get up to four modes of noise cancellation if you want somewhere in-between those two options.

Besides easily topping the list of the best noise-canceling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II also sounds fantastic. You get a lifelike and balanced sound so whatever you’re listening to, you can be truly immersed into. Simple touch interface controls on the earbuds let you control the audio without needing your phone, with sensors able to detect if you’ve taken out the earbuds, automatically pausing the music.

You can also choose to listen via just one earbud which can be useful if you need to speak to someone while still listening. A choice of three silicone ear tips ensures plenty of comfort while there’s a IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The only thing that makes these slightly inferior to the other best wireless earbuds is that battery life is average at six hours with the charging case able to hold three additional charges in all.

Skip past that though, and you’ll love how the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II work. Even for taking calls, the earbuds have noise-rejecting microphones that can filter out ambient noise and wind to ensure a clear call. The Bose Music app is great if you like to make tweaks and adjustments to the EQ settings too.

Exceptional earbuds in nearly every way, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are usually priced at $299. Right now, at Walmart, you can pay $249 meaning you save $50 off the regular price. This is the ideal time to treat yourself to some great earphones for less. Buy them today before the deal ends soon.

