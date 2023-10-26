Disney+ is one of the best streaming services out there right now. It’s certainly one of the most popular, which isn’t surprising considering the properties Disney owns. The Disney+ app lets you watch hundreds of hours of kids Disney and Pixar movies, action adventure movies from the Star Wars and Marvel properties, raunchy animated shows like the Simpsons, and educational documentaries from National Geographic. There’s something for every age group.

At $8 per month for the basic plan, Disney+ is one of the cheaper streaming services. There are a few other tiers and ways to bundle the service, which we’ll go over below. But what are the chances for a Disney Plus Black Friday deal? Let’s look at what Disney offered last year to help weigh the odds.

Will there be a Disney Plus Friday deal?

We shook a Magic 8 ball on this one, and it said “Reply hazy, try again.” Just kidding, but the answer certainly isn’t clear. In 2022, Disney did not offer a Black Friday deal for Disney+. Not only that, but they raised the price of Disney+ a few weeks after Black Friday. Maybe they figured holding off on the price increase was in itself a sort of discount. From that info alone, the likelihood of a Disney+ Black Friday deal seems low.

However, just this September Disney lowered the price of the basic Disney+ subscription from $8 to just $2 per month for three months. It was a limited time offer seemingly out of the blue, which shows that Disney is willing to offer discounts at some point. We’re holding out hope that this means Disney+ may get a Black Friday deal this year.

What’s the cheapest way to get Disney Plus now?

There are a few options for buying Disney+ right now, but none of them are technically a discount. There isn’t even a Disney+ free trial, so you’ll have to spend a little money to test out the service. The best way to buy the service and save money is through the Disney Bundle. There are a few options. If you buy Disney+ and Hulu together (both with ads), it’s $10 per month. If you buy Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ together (all three with ads), it’s $15 per month. There are also versions of those plans without ads that cost a few more bucks. While this isn’t a way to save money if you’re only interested in Disney+, it will save you a bit if you’re already subscribed to Hulu or ESPN+ or are interested in those services.

