This morning, Howard Stern listeners were among the first to learn that SiriusXM has made its entire lineup of its Premier Streaming content free to everyone who lives in North America, until May 15.

Everyone, whether they are existing SiriusXM subscribers or not, can access the content via the SiriusXM app, or via the satellite radio’s website at siriusxm.com/streamfree.

A number of premium content providers have been offering their services for free lately in the wake of the coronavirus (officially called COVID-19) pandemic. That’s helpful for a lot of the folks stuck at home who are looking for new ways to stay entertained. However many of these are simply using their existing trial period tools to do so, which means you not only need to sign-up and provide a payment method, you need to remember to cancel before the free trial ends.

Not so with SiriusXM’s offer, which doesn’t even require so much as a sign-up. You can use the website to access all 300+ channels of radio content instantly.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news, and information easily accessible to everyone,” SiriusXM’s CEO, Jim Meyer said in a press release. “In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning.”

In addition to SiriusXM’s usual lineup of content, the company will be creating a new curated music collection called #StayHome Radio, which it says is a “feel-good” ad-free music channel. It launches April 1 on the streaming platform and channel 179 on most SiriusXM radios. The channel will feature “happy and uplifting songs” from artists like Lizzo and Coldplay to P!nk and Bob Marley.

It’s also bringing back some old favorites like The Billy Joel Channel and Dave Matthews Band Radio. A new channel full of the top 1000 songs across multiple genres, will also start streaming on April 1.

SiriusXM normally charges $17 per month for its Select package and $22 per month for its All Access plan.

