If you’re overwhelmed by all of the wireless earbuds that are available in the ongoing Prime Day headphone deals, we’re going to help you narrow down your choices by showing you one of the top offers — the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for their lowest price this year of $59. Amazon slashed their original price of $99 by $40, pulling them down even lower than their previous cheapest price of $75. You’ll have to hurry with your decision to purchase them though, because we don’t expect stocks to last until the end of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a more affordable version of the Google Pixel Buds 2, but the lower price doesn’t mean a drop in quality or a significant cut in features. The wireless earbuds deliver high-quality audio with their 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, and while there’s no active noise cancellation, they offer an Adaptive Sound feature that automatically adjusts the volume when you move between quiet and noisy environments. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 24 hours with their charging case, and they offer IPX4 water resistance so they won’t be damaged in the rain or during sweaty workouts.

When we compared the Google Pixel Buds A-Series versus Apple AirPods 3 as the entry-level wireless earbuds of the two brands, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are clearly the better option for Android lovers because of its support for Google Assistant, and they’re cheaper while offering a similar one-year limited warranty.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series were a steal at their previous lowest price of $75, but for Amazon’s Prime Day deals, they’re even cheaper at just $59, following a $40 discount on their original price of $99. You won’t be disappointed if you go with these wireless earbuds, but if you want to get them for nearly half their sticker price, you’ll need to complete your purchase for them as soon as you can. If you don’t you may miss out on this bargain for the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, and we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it.

