Google Pixel Buds A-Series, Pixel Buds Pro at lowest prices of 2023

Android smartphone owners who are looking for true wireless earbuds deals shouldn’t miss this chance to get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series or the Google Pixel Buds Pro for their lowest prices this year. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are down to $59 from $99 for $40 in savings, while the Google Pixel Buds Pro are down to $139 from $200 for $61 in savings. If you’re interested in taking advantage of either or both these offers, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before they expire. If you take too much time to think about it, the bargains may be gone by the time you get back to them.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — $59, was $99

Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds.-A
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are the more affordable version of the Google Pixel Buds 2, but they don’t sacrifice a lot for the drop in price. They’re still incredibly compact, and they offer hands-free access to Google Assistant just by saying “Hey Google” followed by voice commands. The wireless earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 24 hours if you include their charging case. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are water resistant, so they won’t be damaged by sudden rainfall or sweaty workouts, and their beamforming microphones help make your voice sound clear during calls, even when you’re in a noisy place.

Google Pixel Buds Pro — $139, was $200

Google Pixel Buds Pro seen in front of their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are described as the new standard for Android users in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds. They’re compact to carry and comfortable to wear, and they offer effective active noise cancellation and transparency to either block all the sounds around you or to let them in without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are capable of running up to 11 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 31 hours with their charging case, which offers wireless charging. They’ll also let you access Google Assistant through voice commands, and they’re also water resistant.

