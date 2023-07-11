 Skip to main content
Prime Day drops Pixel Buds Pro down to cheapest price we’ve seen

Aaron Mamiit
By
Pixel Buds Pro in their case.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Buds Pro were down to $144 earlier this year, but they’re currently available for their cheapest-ever price of $139 in Amazon’s Prime Day deals. You’ll be enjoying $61 in savings on their original price of $200, but only if you act fast because we’re pretty that stocks are running out. If you don’t want to miss this bargain, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase for these wireless earbuds as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the new standard for Android users, according to our roundup of the best wireless earbuds, which isn’t surprising because they’re made by the company behind the popular operating system. They feature active noise cancellation to block external sound, alongside a Transparency mode that you can activate if you need to be aware of your surroundings. The Google Pixel Buds Pro promises battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 31 hours with their charging case. You can also bring up Google Assistant hands-free, for functions like asking for directions, controlling your music, or answering a call.

In our comparison of the Google Pixel Buds Pro versus Apple AirPods Pro, the advantages of Google’s wireless earbuds are that they stay in place better, and of course, they work better with Android devices with the Pixel Buds app. You should also check out our Google Pixel Buds Pro tips and tricks once you’ve purchased the wireless earbuds, which include harnessing the power of Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and cleaning them the right way, among others.



If you’re planning to take advantage of Prime Day headphone deals, make sure it’s this one — the Google Pixel Buds Pro for its cheapest-ever price of $139, following a $61 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $200 and beating the previous low of $144 earlier this year. We’re not sure if the bargain will still be available when Prime Day ends on July 12, so you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to make the purchase. Don’t hesitate to buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro at the earliest possible time, or else you may miss out on this incredible opportunity.

