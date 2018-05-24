Google Play Movies & TV gets new features and a fresh coat of paint on Roku

Share

If you’re the proud owner of a Roku streaming device or a Roku TV and use the Google Play Movies & TV channel, you might have noticed it’s starting to feel a little long in the tooth. That’s all about to change, as on Thursday, May 24, Google announced that the Google Play Movies & TV Roku channel is receiving a major update to breathe new life into it.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the updated Roku channel (on any other platform, it would be called an app) is that Google Play Movies & TV now has a fresher, more modern look. This isn’t just a new coat of paint, though. The user interface as a whole has been overhauled to make navigation easier and simpler, with a focus on helping you find what you want to watch quickly.

To the same end, the updated channel makes the service even better for TV lovers. A new dedicated TV page brings the focus to TV shows and nothing else. This is great if you’re keeping up with new series but don’t have a pay TV subscription, as you’ll be able to find new shows within a day of airing. It’s also great for binge-watchers thanks to a Watch Now section that helps you pick up where you left off in a given series.

Finding new things to watch has gotten easier too, thanks to reworked genre browsing. When searching through the Comedy section, for example, you’ll be able to narrow things down with filters that let you see only movies, top-rated comedies, or Oscar-nominated comedies among others. As was already the case with Google Play Movies & TV, content you buy on your Roku is available to share via the Play Family Library, letting your family watch on other devices including Android and iOS mobiles devices, the web, Android TV, and supported smart TVs.

While the update goes live on Thursday, Google says it will roll out over the next few days, so if you don’t have the update yet, just keep an eye on your Roku. While you’re waiting, take a look at our comparison of the top on-demand streaming services to make sure you’re using the service that works best for you.