 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $480, this Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker is $180 today

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re thinking about buying a portable Bluetooth speaker, you should definitely set your sights on Best Buy’s offer for the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6. From its original price of $480, it’s down to a very affordable $180. That’s a massive $300 discount, but there’s a catch — time is running out for you to take advantage of it. The Bluetooth speaker’s price returns to normal after today, so you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately if you want to get it for less than half-price.

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth speaker

Harman Kardon, one of the most trusted names in the audio industry and the company behind JBL — one of the best speaker brands — is always a great choice when you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker. You won’t regret going for the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6, which will deliver robust sound to help you better enjoy your favorite music and the audio of the streaming content that you’re watching. The speaker connects through Bluetooth, which is extremely easy to use and requires mere seconds to establish a link with your mobile device or computer, according to our wireless speaker buying guide.

Portability is one of the shared characteristics of the best Bluetooth speakers, and you’ll get it with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 as it comes with a built-in carrying handle to make it easy to bring with you anywhere. It also features an IPX7 waterproof rating that will help it withstand spills and splashes, a rechargeable battery that can last up to eight hours, and a design that will complement the style of any room where you place it.

Related

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $180 following a $300 discount, but you’ll need to hurry with your purchase. That’s because the Bluetooth speaker will return to its normal price of $480 after today, and once that happens, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to buy it for this cheap. Push through with the transaction for the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 as soon as possible, because you may regret it if you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best anime on Netflix right now
The Sound Pillar and a collage of characters in Demon Slayer season 2 key art.

With anime earning global appeal, major streamers like Netflix have some of the best example of the genre right now. Netflix might have a reputation for axing and renewing shows in a hectic manner, but its efforts in expanding animated content are impressive. And that's in addition to the streamer's originally licensed anime. Whether it's the service's original content or legacy additions to the catalog, Netflix boasts some of the best anime to stream right now.

Crunchyroll and Funimation have anime-focused approaches, but Netflix remains a solid mainstream destination for fans of the genre. If you need help wading through the service's library, take a look at our consistently updated guide on the best anime on Netflix to watch now.
If you want more options, check out our other guides to the best anime on Hulu and the best anime available on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more
The best shows on HBO Max right now
The three siblings from the show The Other Two sitting on a bench together.

The jury is still out on a few new shows coming to HBO Max, but this month, several popular ones return with new seasons, including The Other Two, a comedy that hails from Saturday Night Live writers and has been quietly under the radar for years, and Ricky and Morty, the adult animated series with a cult following.

Of course, HBO Max is also home to tons of popular favorites, from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon to The White Lotus and The Last of Us. There's plenty to watch with a subscription, and lots of intriguing shows that are even worth a rewatch to see what you catch the second time around.

Read more
You can buy a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for under $500 right now
vizio 65 inch m series p quantum 4k tv amazon deal 55 2 768x768

As 4K-resolution TVs become the norm, companies like Samsung and Vizio have started adding better features to their TVs to make them stand out. For example, this Vizio M6 uses a QLED panel rather than a traditional LED one, which gives you better image fidelity while still keeping the price down. In fact, you can grab the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV at Walmart for just $498, rather than the usual $678 it goes for, which is a significant bump down in price.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV
If you're not familiar with Vizio smart TVs and soundbars, the M-Series is its mid-tier offering which still manages to hit relatively budget-oriented pricing by using cheap tech smartly. For example, if you aren't familiar with QLED vs. OLED, where QLED shines is being able to light each individual pixel very brightly, allowing it to recreate colors better. On the other hand, OLED TVs can switch their pixels off completely, letting you get deeper blacks, which helps with the overall contrast. While both pieces of tech have their own advantages, and while OLED might come out slightly on top for image reproduction, QLED TVs are much cheaper and offer a close enough experience that you likely won't notice unless you have the two different panels side by side.

Read more