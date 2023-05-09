If you’re thinking about buying a portable Bluetooth speaker, you should definitely set your sights on Best Buy’s offer for the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6. From its original price of $480, it’s down to a very affordable $180. That’s a massive $300 discount, but there’s a catch — time is running out for you to take advantage of it. The Bluetooth speaker’s price returns to normal after today, so you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately if you want to get it for less than half-price.

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth speaker

Harman Kardon, one of the most trusted names in the audio industry and the company behind JBL — one of the best speaker brands — is always a great choice when you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker. You won’t regret going for the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6, which will deliver robust sound to help you better enjoy your favorite music and the audio of the streaming content that you’re watching. The speaker connects through Bluetooth, which is extremely easy to use and requires mere seconds to establish a link with your mobile device or computer, according to our wireless speaker buying guide.

Portability is one of the shared characteristics of the best Bluetooth speakers, and you’ll get it with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 as it comes with a built-in carrying handle to make it easy to bring with you anywhere. It also features an IPX7 waterproof rating that will help it withstand spills and splashes, a rechargeable battery that can last up to eight hours, and a design that will complement the style of any room where you place it.

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $180 following a $300 discount, but you’ll need to hurry with your purchase. That’s because the Bluetooth speaker will return to its normal price of $480 after today, and once that happens, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to buy it for this cheap. Push through with the transaction for the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 as soon as possible, because you may regret it if you miss out.

