Walmart is knocking down the prices of on several TVs today, which is good news if you’ve had your eye on any of the best Roku TVs. One of the best TV deals you can find today is on the 58-inch model of the Hisense R6 4K Roku TV. It’s going for just $268, which is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $298. Free shipping is also included with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up at your nearest Walmart the same day as your purchase.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 4K Roku TV

A Roku TV makes a good home theater centerpiece because it brings a ton of smart features to the party. The Roku TV OS allows you to watch, stream, play, and listen to all sorts of easily accessible content. From its simple Home Screen you can access streaming movies and TV episodes, news, and sports, all across thousands of free and paid channels. You’ll find many of your favorite streaming services built right into the TV’s software, which makes it a good option for kicking back with the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more.

But there’s not much use for a 4K TV if it doesn’t produce a high quality image. Hisense manages to pack incredible image quality into this TV, giving it more than 8.3 million pixels and a full array LED backlight. These crate a sharper, more colorful picture, and Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transform the TV into a theater-like powerhouse. These are technologies utilized in movie theaters, and they’re available in your home with the Hisense R6 4K Roku TV. It even has Motion Rate 120, an image processing technology that maintains superior image quality even during fast-paced sports, movies, and 4K gaming.

You can get the 58-inch Hisense R6 4K Roku TV for just $268 at Walmart today. This is a $30 savings from its regular price of $298. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and if it’s in stock at your nearest Walmart you can even pick it up at the store if it’s more convenient for you.

Editors' Recommendations