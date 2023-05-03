 Skip to main content
Walmart has a 75-inch TV for under $550, but you’ll need to be quick

Aaron Mamiit
By

Have you ever wondered what a massive screen will look like in your living room? You can make that dream a reality without breaking the bank with the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. From an already affordable $598, it’s currently even cheaper following a $60 discount from Walmart that pulls its price down to just $538. This is one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now, but you have to assume that it’s going to disappear soon since there’s no information on when it will end. Buy it immediately, or you may miss out.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

The 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is relatively affordable compared with other options at the same size, but it still comes with some of the most important features that you can find among the best TVs. The large display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, as well as High Dynamic Range for an impressive boost in colors and contrast. The 4K TV will also make it easier to follow fast-paced action scenes with the help of Motion Rate 120 technology, while DTS Studio Sound makes audio more immersive.

If you’re a huge fan of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, you can easily access them on the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, which runs on the Roku platform. You can also quickly switch between different input sources on the home screen, including cable TV and gaming consoles. You’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space, but if you do, you won’t regret filling it with the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV.

Create a cinematic experience in your home through the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, which is available from Walmart for only $538 after a $60 discount on its sticker price of $598. It’s not going to be this cheap forever though — in fact, its price may return to normal as soon as tonight. If you want to have the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for even more affordable than usual, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase.

