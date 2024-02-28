 Skip to main content
I found the 3 best 75-inch TV deals available now — from $500

There was a time when TVs with screens as large as 75 inches would have cost thousands of dollars, but with today’s TV deals, you’ll only have to pay a fraction of that. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with a 75-inch TV featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, check out the top bargains that we’ve gathered below, which start at an affordable $500. You’re going to have to choose quickly though, because the more you delay your purchase, the higher the risk of missing out on these amazing discounts on some of the best TV brands.

Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV — $500, was $580

Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with remotes pointed at it.
Hisense

The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV is relatively affordable compared to most of the other 75-inch TVs in the market, but it doesn’t sacrifice the technology that’s required for an enjoyable viewing experience. The TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for excellent picture quality, and DTS Virtual: X creates immersive audio. The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and to enable voice commands through the Google Assistant button on its remote.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $550, was $630

The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Samsung is one of the market leaders in the TV industry with its premium displays, but it also offers reliable but budget-friendly options like the Samsung TU690T 4K TV. It’s powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which can upscale all the content that you watch to 4K quality, and the Tizen platform so you can watch streaming shows. The 4K TV also works with smart home devices that run on Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, and it supports Apple AirPlay 2 so you can cast videos, photos, and music from your iPhone or iPad to its 75-inch screen.

TCL 75-inch QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV  — $1,300, was $1,800

TCL 2024 QM8 4K mini-LED TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The TCL QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is featured in our roundup of the best TVs as the TV most people should buy because of the performance that it provides for a more affordable price than other flagship TVs. As a QLED TV, it’s equipped with quantum dots that allow it to display more accurate colors while maintaining brightness, and as a mini-LED TV, it offers more effective local dimming that improve both darker and lighter areas of the screen. The TV also runs on Google TV, which enables hands-free voice control through its backlit remote.

