How much are AirPods? A full pricing breakdown for each model

There are three models in Apple’s oft-raved-about AirPods range: The base AirPods with Charging Case, which debuted in December 2016; the midrange AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, which hit the shelves in March 2019; and the flagship AirPods Pro, which launched in October 2019. But how do these variants differ, and how much does each one cost? Let’s find out.

First, some context

The AirPods with Charging Case is the most basic true wireless experience Apple has to offer. While they looks the same as the newer, higher-end AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, the inside tells a different tale: They’re armed with an older chipset that delivers two hours’ worth of talk time (an hour less than the) the AirPods 2 and doesn’t support “Hey, Siri” summoning.

Plus, the bundled Charging Case isn’t a Wireless Charging Case like that of the AirPods 2. This means its power reserve is replenished through a basic Lightning cable — there’s no option to leave it to do its thing on a Qi-enabled charging mat, wire-free. Other notable improvements include a faster, smoother connection and improved noise-reduction with the AirPods 2.

At the head of the table sits the AirPods Pro, with their smaller, more discreet design, noise-cancellation, and sweat-resistance. They also deliver better sound quality than both the AirPods and AirPods 2, and come with a shorter, wider Wireless Charging Case. The rest is much the same as the AirPods 2 — both support “Hey, Siri” and last for a similar length of time.

Pricing, dissected

So, how much do each of them cost? Well, the AirPods with Charging Case retail for $159, the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case command $199, and the brand new AirPods Pro sit on the shelves for $249. Although, the former and middlemost are no stranger to making an appearance in the beloved discount bin with a fair amount knocked off ($10-$50, on average).

Model Price AirPods with Charging Case $159 AirPods 2 with Charging Case $199 AirPods Pro $249

If you happen to lose a Pod or a Charging Case, you won’t have to fork out full whack all over again. You can replace each damaged item for what Apple calls an “out-of-warranty fee.” Keep in mind, though, that this isn’t cheap, with a lone AirPod coming in at $69 and an AirPod Pro at a staggering $89. Charging Cases, on the other hand, start at $59 and max out at $89.

Replacement part Price (each) AirPods $69 AirPods 2 $69 AirPods Pro $89 Charging Case for AirPods $59 Wireless Charging Case for AirPods 2 $69 Wireless Charging Case for AirPods Pro $89

Replacement parts are capped at $29 per piece for customers with an AppleCare+ subscription.

