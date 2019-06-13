Digital Trends
Home Theater

Here’s how much data Netflix uses, and how to limit it

Netflix can drain your data in a hurry. Here's how to turn it down a notch

Josh Levenson
By

Ever wondered how much data you need to stream a show (or movie) on Netflix? You aren’t alone. The rough answer is from 1GB per hour to 7GB per hour depending on the video quality you choose. But there’s a little more to it than that.

How much data does Netflix use?

Here’s a quick look at how much data Netflix uses to serve up piping hot bowls of your favorite content.

SD Full HD 4K Ultra HD
Up to 1GB per hour of video Up to 3GB per hour of video Up to 7GB per hour of video

Netflix states that those are worst-case scenario figures, however. In actuality, the content you’re streaming could use a lot less data. It all comes down to how long the material is, the average frame rate, and the color depth.

Downloading the show won’t save on data usage, either. It takes around the same amount of bandwidth to retrieve all the resources required to save the video locally, plus you’ll need to have the space to store it.

Netflix buffering loading

How to limit Netflix data usage

Those of us on a strict data plan can’t afford to be shelling out 7GB per hour of 4K Ultra HD video. Moreover, you’re unlikely to need resolution that high on smaller devices. Netflix is aware of that, though, so it’s built some neat features into both its Android and iOS applications that let you limit how much data they use. (Note: If you want to know more about resolution adjustment across other devices, our guide to Netflix resolution quality can help with that too.)

Rather frustratingly, you can’t tell it how much data you wish to offload. Instead, it presents you with four basic options: Automatic, Maximum Data, Save Data, and Wi-Fi Only. They’re all pretty self-explanatory, but here’s an overview just in case:

  • Automatic: This mode balances frugal data usage with good video quality to squeeze about four hours worth of video per GB (results may vary).
  • Maximum Data: This mode will stream at the highest possible quality for your device and the content you’re viewing, which in most cases is 4K Ultra HD.
  • Save Data: As the name implies, this mode reduces quality to scale data usage to the absolute bare minimum, delivering around six hours of video per GB.
  • Wi-Fi Only: You will only be able to stream on the device while connected to Wi-Fi here. Downloaded content can still be consumed when Wi-Fi is disabled.

Like the sound of one of those options? Here’s how to adjust your mobile data usage:

  • Open up the Netflix application.
  • Select the Menu icon that’s present in either the upper-left or upper-right corner, depending on the device you’re using.
  • Tap Cellular Data Usage.
  • Select either Automatic, Maximum Data, Save Data, or Wi-Fi Only.

You also have the option to set data caps for each profile on your Netflix account, so if you watch across multiple devices, or have a child on a cellular plan that’s skimping on the data front, you can ensure it consumes minimal data at all times.

Once again, you aren’t given the option to specify exactly how much data you’d like to use per hour. Rather, Netflix has four choices: Automatic, Low, Medium, and High. This time, however, they’re a lot more specific on how much data is used.

Here’s the lowdown:

  • Automatic: This adjusts automatically to deliver the highest possible quality, based on your current internet connection speed.
  • Low: Low allows 0.3GB per hour per device.
  • Medium: This allows 0.7 GB per hour per device at an SD resolution.
  • High: This option allows up to 3GB per hour per device for HD; 7GB per hour per device for 4K Ultra HD.

To set a profile-specific usage setting:

  • Head over to Netflix.com on a computer and sign in.
  • Select the profile you’d like to change the data usage settings for.
  • Tap Account.
  • Under My Profile, tap Playback Settings.
  • Choose your preferred data consumption option.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to wall mount a TV: Tips and tricks to cut down on frustration
Up Next

The PlayStation Network is back up. Here's the latest on the PSN outage
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Here's how to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for social syncing

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Alina Bradford
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite Netflix films and TV shows but don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to download movies and TV series from Netflix in iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Parker Hall
netflix cost pricing plan breakdown version 1448211655 yard device
Movies & TV

How much does Netflix cost? Here’s a pricing breakdown of its plans

Wondering how much a Netflix subscription costs? You're not the only one. That's why we put together a quick-hit guide covering all the Netflix plans, whether you want to opt for 4K streaming or a disc-based option.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
sharp 4k tv deal 55 inch lc 55lbu591u best buy
Deals

Looking for a budget 4K Roku TV? Best Buy’s $200 Sharp deal is your answer

We don’t all need a top-of-the-range 4K TV that spans the entire wall to enjoy a movie. In fact, for us mere convenience viewers, a bottom-end, modest-sized model does the trick — like this 43-inch Sharp 4K TV, which is now on sale for…
Posted By Josh Levenson
walmart deal samsung 4k tv 55 inch class 2160p ultra hd smart led hdr un55nu6900
Deals

Walmart drops a great deal on this Samsung 55-Inch 4K HDR TV

If you are looking for a 4K-quality TV on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung 55-Inch 4K HDR TV (NU6900). This smart TV model is currently offered by Walmart for $398, a decent drop from its original price of $528.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
Spotify
Home Theater

Spotify’s Your Daily Drive playlist could crush terrestrial and satellite radio

Spotify is debuting Your Daily Drive, a playlist that combines short-form news podcasts from major media outlets with a personalized selection of music to create a custom radio station that is different for each listener.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Wonder Woman 1984
Home Theater

AT&T’s WarnerMedia streaming service: Everything we know about it so far

AT&T is joining the streaming video environment with a service that will bundle HBO, WarnerMedia cable channels, and Warner Bros.' feature films on a single platform. Here's everything we know about the WarnerMedia streaming service so far.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
samsung the wall luxury 292 inch 8k microled coming july 2019 luxury1
Home Theater

At 292 inches, Samsung’s The Wall Luxury TV turns any surface into an 8K cinema

What was only a demo at CES 2019 a few short months ago is now a consumer device, but on a much bigger scale: Samsung's The Wall Luxury is a MicroLED display that can go from 73 inches at 2K to 292 inches in 8K.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
Deals

The best soundbar deals for June 2019: Vizio, Samsung, and Polk Audio

We've rounded up all of the best deals on the top soundbars that the leading manufacturers have to offer, so you won't have to traipse all over the internet looking for a bargain.
Posted By Josh Levenson
how to update kodi on every device all devices
Home Theater

How to update the Kodi media center on all of your devices

Keeping Kodi updated with the latest version is important for accessing new features and improved security. But it's not always an automatic process. We'll walk you through the right way to update Kodi on all of your devices.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Chernobyl HBO Miniseries
Movies & TV

Chernobyl: 10 burning questions we still have after watching the HBO miniseries

If you're like us, after watching the HBO miniseries about the catastrophic nuclear meltdown at Chernobyl, you still have many burning questions about what really happened. Here are some answers to those the series doesn't cover.
Posted By Christine Persaud
how to wall mount a tv
Home Theater

How to wall mount a TV: Tips and tricks to cut down on frustration

This how-to guide includes a video on how to wall mount a TV, along with other tips and tricks about the process. Step by step, we'll take you through what you have to do to successfully get your TV on your wall.
Posted By Parker Hall