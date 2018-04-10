Hulu with Live TV has an updated UI that runs on even more platforms

Share

Hulu with Live TV is a great option if you want to keep up on your favorite shows but still have access to Hulu’s expansive library of on-demand content. Now it’s available on even more devices, while some devices that already had the app are getting an updated user interface that makes it even easier for you to find and watch your favorite movies and shows.

As of today, April 10, Hulu’s updated UI is available on most webOS-powered LG smart TVs. These include all of the company’s 2017 and 2018 smart TVs, as well as select 2016 models. To see if your model is supported, check the list of supported models on the Hulu website.

More Roku owners are also getting the updated UI. If you have a Roku Streaming Stick 3500X (that’s the purple one, if you’re not sure) or a Roku 2 (4210X), you’ll now have access to Hulu’s updated UI. If you own a Roku 3, Roku 4, or any of Roku’s most recent models, you have already had access to the new UI for some time.

There’s also good news for Samsung owners. Starting today, Hulu with live TV is coming to all of the company’s 2018 Tizen-powered TVs. That includes the company’s impressive-looking new QLED TVs, so if you’ve had your eye on one of them but were waiting for Hulu with Live TV support, you can now rest easy.

“If you watch Hulu on any of these LG, Samsung, or Roku devices, you’ll be able to subscribe to Hulu with Live TV to gain access to live and on-demand programming from over 50 top channels, including the newest addition to our channel lineup, The CW, and take advantage of personalized sports experiences,” Hulu vice president of product Richard Irving wrote in a blog post on the Hulu website.

Other devices that already support Hulu with Live TV include the fourth-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV devices, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. For more information on Hulu with Live TV, be sure to check out our guide to everything you need to know about the service. If you’re not sure that Hulu is right for you, take a look at our comparison of the most popular streaming services.