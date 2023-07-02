I bet this 8K TV isn’t as expensive as you would think

As far as electronics go, a staple of the modern home, and nearly a necessity at this point, is a TV, and not just any TV will do. High-resolution video, smart functionality with internet connectivity, and excellent sound are all top qualities of a great set, especially if you’re going to be watching some of the latest 4K quality content like the best movies on Netflix, or some fantastic UFC fights. Of course, even better is the opportunity to get a new TV at a reasonable discount like this next deal I want to talk about. The 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is on sale right now, and I’m betting it’s not as expensive as you’re expecting. Normally $1,600, it’s yours for just $1,000 — which means this is an 8K TV deal that shaves $600 off, at a time when 8K TVs aren’t going on sale often. Hurry up if you’re interested. I have a feeling this deal is going to be gone before you know it.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

For starters, this Samsung TV deal includes not just a gorgeous QLED panel, but also one that’s capable of 8K quality, thanks to an ultra-high-performance processor which utilizes neural networks to deliver an immersive picture — making it one contender for our list of the best TVs you can buy. The real 8K resolution offers the precision of 33 million pixels for an incredibly sharp and vivid experience. When 8K becomes the standard, you’ll already be there. At 55-inches, its big enough for any living room, but would work well in extra rooms too, like a bedroom or game room. If you’re not sure about what size TV you should get, you can always view our simple TV size chart.

You also get Dolby Atmos with object tracking for 3D virtual surround that totally makes you feel like you’re in the moment. You’ll hear the crack of every punch, the boom of every explosion, and the nuances of every piece of dialogue. Plus, it leverages Samsung’s Tizen smart TV operating system, so you can start streaming across all of your favorite apps and services right out of the box — after you connect to your local Wi-Fi, of course.

Samsung’s Infinity One design also gives it a striking appearance, with a super slim profile and even a unique and stylish stand. You can mount it too, don’t worry, as it’s compatible with the VESA wall mount standard, with a 400mm by 300mm configuration supported. It works with a bevy of smart home assistants, too, like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby through Samsung SmartThings. So, whether you want to catch up on some good Harrison Ford flicks, marathon the best Marvel movies, or watch some sports on ESPN Plus, your voice assistant of choice should be able to find it.

If you want to get in on 8K experiences early, this is a fantastic deal. It’s probably about time you upgraded your TV anyway, right? Imagine catching the next Monday Night Football game or the latest PPV fight on this bad boy. And it’s yours for just $1,000 at Best Buy, normally $1,600, which saves you a cool $600, and with the summer we’ve had, cool is good, cool is very, very good (and not to mention one of the best 8K TV deals you can shop right now).

Editors' Recommendations