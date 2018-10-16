Share

When it comes to breaking a sweat while rocking out, we’re generally fans of the latest generation of true wireless in-ear headphones. That said, we frequently encounter those who can’t seem to find a pair of earbuds that seem to fit right, especially when they’re in the midst of a strenuous workout.

This is a problem that JLab Audio looks to solve with its new Flex Sport over-ears. The new wireless model was explicitly designed with gym goers in mind, offering an extremely flexible headband and removable earpads that can actually be washed after a particularly sweaty workout.

“Every time I go into a gym (though admittedly not as often as I would like) I see people wearing heavy over-ear headphones. I knew we could design these better,” JLab CEO Win Cramer said in a press release. “Flex Sport are so durable they twist 180 degrees; there’s no other headphone that can do that. Plus, the tension headbands snap on for a firmer, more secure fit at the gym or a looser feel while at your desk without a tension band. From materials to customizable sound, Flex Sport is truly the most advanced headphone we’ve ever made.”

In addition to being durable, the headphones offer 20 hours of Bluetooth playback time — more than enough to take even the biggest workout enthusiasts through many days of workouts without looking for a wall socket.

They even allow you to pipe in the sounds of the outside world using the company’s Be Aware technology, making it so that you are always aware of your surroundings when on runs or bike rides.

Three sound modes — Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost — let you shape the sounds of your favorite music while you work out, and a built-in microphone even lets you take calls without messing with your cell phone.

The new Flex Sport model comes with a modest price tag of $100, which makes them a no-brainer for those who have been looking for a non-earbud workout solution. You can purchase them today on the company’s website, or at Best Buy. But be sure to check out our list of the best wireless headphones right now before you pull the trigger.