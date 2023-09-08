 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This 65-inch LG OLED TV is $900 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

Here’s one of the most attractive OLED TV deals that you can shop right now — the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV for a discounted price of $1,500, for savings of $900 on its original price of $2,400. It’s still not exactly affordable, but that’s a pretty good price for a massive TV with arguably the best display technology in the market right now. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure if the bargain will still be around if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV

LG dominates our roundup of the best OLED TVs because Organic Light Emitting Diode technology is its calling card as one of the best TV brands. That’s why you can be sure that you’ll get nothing but the best viewing experience with the LG B3 OLED 4K TV, which also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen. You’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to check if the OLED TV will fit in your available space, but once you make sure that it will, you should be looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies as if you’re in the cinemas because of its support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

OLED TVs like the LG B3 OLED 4K TV use self-emissive pixels that can go completely dark when they’re turned off, which is why one of their advantages in our OLED versus QLED comparison is the ability to display perfect blacks.  Other advantages of OLED TVs over QLED TVs include superior response times for crisper action scenes, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, lower power consumption because they don’t require powerful backlights, and better eye comfort so you can keep yourself glued on the screen the whole day.

Related

Best Buy’s $900 discount for the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV is one of the top TV deals in the market today, as it pulls its price down to $1,500 from its sticker price of $2,400. We’re not sure what will come first between the offer expiring or stocks running out, but in any case, you’re going to have to hurry if you want to be able to take advantage of this bargain. Add the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV and proceed with the transaction immediately in order to get it for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
These Sony noise-canceling headphones are $100 off right now
Sony WH-XB910N headphones.

There are a lot of options for noise-canceling headphones in this year's Labor Day sales, but Best Buy's offer for the Sony WH-XB910N stands out. From the wireless headphones' original price of $250, they're down to a more affordable $150 for savings of $100. However, as with most Labor Day headphone deals that you can get for this cheap, there's a chance that this bargain won't remain available until the end of the holiday. You'll have to complete the purchase right now if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N
Active noise cancellation is a popular feature these days among wireless headphones, according to our headphone buying guide. Who wouldn't want to drown out the sounds of their surroundings to be able to focus on their favorite playlists, streaming shows, or video games? You can get ANC for cheap with the Sony WH-XB910N, which you can also set up to let in ambient sound without having to take them off. The wireless headphones also come with a Quick Attention mode that you activate by placing your hand over the right earcup, which turns the volume down and deactivates ANC for instances such as having a short conversation with someone.

Read more
This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is on sale for $500 right now
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

There's no shortage of TV deals in this year's Labor Day sales, so the sheer number of options may prove to be overwhelming for most shoppers. If you want a recommendation, check out Amazon's offer for the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $600, it's down to $500 for savings of $100, but you have to hurry with your purchase if you want it because we're not sure if the bargain will still be available after the holiday. Once it's gone, there's no telling when you'll get another crack at it.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV
TCL is in our roundup of the best TV brands because of the value that it provides with its QLED TVs. Your home theater setup will receive a major boost with the TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV, which offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for most advanced HDR formats. You'll never run out of shows and movies to watch as you'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services through the Amazon Fire TV platform, and you can ask Amazon's Alexa to search for content and control playback through the TV's voice remote.

Read more
Best Labor Day OLED TV deals: Save on LG, Samsung, and Sony
LG 65-inch Class 4K G3 Series UHD OLED Smart TV product image

Labor Day sales are underway and that means there are some exciting Labor Day TV deals going on right now. If you're looking to buy a new OLED TV in particular, you can save hundreds of dollars on one of the TVs we've highlighted below. Keen to know more? Let's take a look at the pick of the bunch.
LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV -- $650, was $1,300

LG is consistently one of the best TV brands you can buy from, especially when it comes to OLED TVs. With the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV, you get a great OLED experience at an affordable price. It has all the benefits of self-lit pixels so you get perfect blacks and over a billion colors to add depth to whatever you're watching. Alongside that is LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K which helps deliver that lifelike image, adjusting picture and sound qualities as needed. AI Picture Pro 4K technology automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI tone mapping, while there's dynamic tone mapping which can detect what you're seeing and apply the optimal tone curve. A dedicated Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce the wonders of the picture.

Read more