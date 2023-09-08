Hurry! This 65-inch LG OLED TV is $900 off today

Here’s one of the most attractive OLED TV deals that you can shop right now — the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV for a discounted price of $1,500, for savings of $900 on its original price of $2,400. It’s still not exactly affordable, but that’s a pretty good price for a massive TV with arguably the best display technology in the market right now. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure if the bargain will still be around if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV

LG dominates our roundup of the best OLED TVs because Organic Light Emitting Diode technology is its calling card as one of the best TV brands. That’s why you can be sure that you’ll get nothing but the best viewing experience with the LG B3 OLED 4K TV, which also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen. You’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to check if the OLED TV will fit in your available space, but once you make sure that it will, you should be looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies as if you’re in the cinemas because of its support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

OLED TVs like the LG B3 OLED 4K TV use self-emissive pixels that can go completely dark when they’re turned off, which is why one of their advantages in our OLED versus QLED comparison is the ability to display perfect blacks. Other advantages of OLED TVs over QLED TVs include superior response times for crisper action scenes, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, lower power consumption because they don’t require powerful backlights, and better eye comfort so you can keep yourself glued on the screen the whole day.

Best Buy’s $900 discount for the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV is one of the top TV deals in the market today, as it pulls its price down to $1,500 from its sticker price of $2,400. We’re not sure what will come first between the offer expiring or stocks running out, but in any case, you’re going to have to hurry if you want to be able to take advantage of this bargain. Add the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV and proceed with the transaction immediately in order to get it for cheaper than usual.

