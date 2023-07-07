This early Prime Day deal saves you 50% on Paramount Plus

While we’re all excitedly waiting to see what Prime Day deals unfold soon, there are already some early Prime Day deals around. One huge highlight is being able to subscribe to Paramount Plus for 50% off so you pay just $6 a month for the two months compared to $12 per month. A pretty great deal for anyone who wants more options for what to stream over the coming months, either hit the sign-up button below or take a look at what Paramount Plus offers.

Why you should sign up for Paramount Plus

Despite being around since 2021, Paramount Plus continues to feel like it’s one of the newer streaming services around. It’s not one of the best online streaming services but that’s not to say it doesn’t offer some considerable benefits.

It includes content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr, along with MTV. That means you get a ton of great shows like South Park, NCIS, CSI, SpongeBob Squarepants, Criminal Minds, and Young Sheldon. Paramount Plus is also the home of all things Star Trek which includes all the movies, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Alongside that, there’s all things South Park too including some exclusives, as well as Yellowstone. It’s worth keeping an eye on what’s new on Paramount Plus each month with a steady stream of shows and movies. Top Gun Maverick is on there as well as older movies like American Beauty, A Fish Called Wanda, The Godfather trilogy, and dozens more.

If you plan on keeping your subscription for longer than the two months here, you can also check out the UEFA Champions League soccer tournament and plenty of other soccer too. You’re already got all the benefits of Amazon Prime so why not add on another streaming service at a great price?

Paramount Plus is currently available for just $6 per month for two months, saving you 50% off the regular price. All you need to do is sign up through Amazon Prime Channels to reap the benefits and check out what’s out there. Just make sure to sign up before July 12 to get the discount as this is an early Prime Day deal.

Editors' Recommendations