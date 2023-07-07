 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This early Prime Day deal saves you 50% on Paramount Plus

Jennifer Allen
By
Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

While we’re all excitedly waiting to see what Prime Day deals unfold soon, there are already some early Prime Day deals around. One huge highlight is being able to subscribe to Paramount Plus for 50% off so you pay just $6 a month for the two months compared to $12 per month. A pretty great deal for anyone who wants more options for what to stream over the coming months, either hit the sign-up button below or take a look at what Paramount Plus offers.

Why you should sign up for Paramount Plus

Despite being around since 2021, Paramount Plus continues to feel like it’s one of the newer streaming services around. It’s not one of the best online streaming services but that’s not to say it doesn’t offer some considerable benefits.

It includes content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr, along with MTV. That means you get a ton of great shows like South Park, NCIS, CSI, SpongeBob Squarepants, Criminal Minds, and Young Sheldon. Paramount Plus is also the home of all things Star Trek which includes all the movies, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Alongside that, there’s all things South Park too including some exclusives, as well as Yellowstone. It’s worth keeping an eye on what’s new on Paramount Plus each month with a steady stream of shows and movies. Top Gun Maverick is on there as well as older movies like American Beauty, A Fish Called Wanda, The Godfather trilogy, and dozens more.

If you plan on keeping your subscription for longer than the two months here, you can also check out the UEFA Champions League soccer tournament and plenty of other soccer too. You’re already got all the benefits of Amazon Prime so why not add on another streaming service at a great price?

Paramount Plus is currently available for just $6 per month for two months, saving you 50% off the regular price. All you need to do is sign up through Amazon Prime Channels to reap the benefits and check out what’s out there. Just make sure to sign up before July 12 to get the discount as this is an early Prime Day deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Early Prime Day deal gets you a 58-inch QLED TV for $440
best walmart tv deals hisense 50 inch u6h qled lifestyle

This year's Prime Day deals won't officially start until July 11, but if you can't wait to buy a new TV, there are early offers like Amazon's $160 discount for the 58-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K TV. Here's your chance to get this QLED TV for just $440 instead of its original price of $600, but like most TV deals that provide amazing value, we're not expecting this bargain to last long. If you want to take advantage of the 27% discount, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K TV
The Hisense U6 Series 4K TV utilizes the brand's mini-LED QLED technology that it calls ULED, which is its calling card in our list of the best TV brands. Hisense's ULED technology boosts color, contrast, brightness, motion while maintaining the advantages of QLED TVs over OLED TVs. In our QLED versus OLED comparison, we identify that QLED TVs offer much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of burn-ins, and a more affordable price-per-inch of screen size. The Hisense U6 Series 4K TV also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 58-inch screen, and supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR 10+ to bring the cinematic experience into your own home.

Read more
Best Prime Day TV Deals: All the early deals you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day TV Deals

Amazon's major sales event, Prime Day, is creeping up fast and that means it's going to be a great time to upgrade your TV. If, like us, you're getting excited by what Prime Day deals could pop up, you're probably particularly considering the awesome Prime Day TV deals that are likely to happen. After all, a new TV can be an expensive purchase so you want to save as much as possible by scooping one up during sales season. To help you out, we've taken a look at some key things you need to consider. We've looked at when the Prime Day TV deals are starting, considered where the best Prime Day TV deals will come from, as well as checked out if you should buy a TV during Prime Day 2023 or not.
Today's best Prime Day TV deals
32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV -- $98, was $144

Simple yet effective, this 32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV is perfect if you need a basic TV for your kitchen, spare bedroom, or your child's room. It has a 720p resolution so you probably don't want this in your living room but it does have some advantages. This includes having Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream across thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find whatever you plan on watching. It also has three HDMI ports and support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more
Best OLED TV deals: 11 cheap OLED TVs you can buy today
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

OLED TVs continue to grow in popularity because their display technology promises unparalleled depth, color and sharpness. If you place OLED and LED TVs side by side, there's simply no comparison. However, the trade-off is that OLED TVs are more expensive, with most models falling within the four-digit price range. They're worth every single penny, but you might as well look for OLED TV deals so that you'll enjoy hundreds of dollars in savings along the way. To help you with your search, we've rounded up some of the top offers right now for OLED TVs -- you'll need to decide quickly on what model to purchase though, because stocks of the best OLED TVs don't last long.
55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV -- $1,000, was $1,100

The 55-inch LG B2 is powered by LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor, which helps provide superior upscaling and a great picture every time, while dedicated modes like Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer adapt according to what you’re viewing. The TV has two HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles, and there's also AI Picture Pro 4K functionality that automatically enhances contrast and resolution depending on what you're watching. Even the remote is a breeze to use, working more intuitively than most, while extensive smart assistant support is convenient too.

Read more