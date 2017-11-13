Philips is the latest TV manufacturer to partner with streaming powerhouse Roku

Roku seems to be on a not-so-secret mission to infiltrate every smart TV on the planet. As further proof, the streaming heavyweight on Monday announced a partnership with Philips, which becomes the seventh television brand to feature the excellent Roku TV operating system. Hitachi, Insignia, TCL, Sharp, RCA, and Hisense are the others.

Philips’ televisions — which are manufactured by licensing partner Funai Electric for the North American market — span the quality spectrum, with some including features like built-in Chromecast, 4K UHD resolution, and Dolby Vision HDR. We don’t yet know which models will be equipped with Roku TV, or whether the company will continue to sell units with Philips’ proprietary operating system (Philips NetTV), of which there are currently just two.

Roku has had a watershed year in 2017, bolstering its lead over companies like Google and Amazon in the race for hardware sales superiority, and adding Roku TV to myriad new models, including some from RCA and some from TCL. On top of all that, Roku introduced new streaming devices in October, including updates to the Roku Express and the Roku Ultra, as well as the new Roku Streaming Stick+.

Philips’ announcement comes on the heels of the release of Roku OS 8, which brings a number of quality-of-life improvements to both Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs. Currently in the rollout process, Roku OS 8 adds voice control for input selection and local broadcast tuning, improved language understanding for voice control, and the new Smart Guide, which integrates local broadcast channels into your Roku TV’s channel listing. Private listening using headphones is now supported while viewing local broadcasts, and Roku overhauled its 4K Spotlight Channel to make things easier for those with Ultra HD-enabled televisions. For a full list of features associated with Roku OS 8, check out the official Roku website.

Finally, Roku has reduced the price for its new Streaming Stick+ from $70 to $50 for Black Friday. We think the Streaming Stick+ is just about the best streaming device out there right now, and at just $50, it’s an unbelievable value. If you don’t currently own a smart TV or a 4K-capable streamer, we suggest you think about investing.