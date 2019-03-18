Digital Trends
Home Theater

You can now watch four PlayStation Vue streams at once on a single Apple TV

Parker Hall
By

PlayStation Vue subscribers who own Apple TVs are getting an exciting new feature just in time for March Madness: Multi-view, which allows you to watch up to four different live TV channels at once on a single screen.

The feature will enable those with PlayStation Vue subscriptions and a love of college basketball to tune into four games at once during the big tournament, making it easier than ever for them to keep their brackets updated.

Multi-view has long been one of the most popular PlayStation Vue features for those who watch the service through an actual Playstation but is limited to just three simultaneous live streams on the video game console, meaning Apple TV actually offers a better multi-view experience than Sony’s own device. That’s a bit odd, but it also means that those with both Apple TV and a PlayStation may choose to watch events like March Madness on the Apple TV, rather than their gaming console.

Still, those with just Apple TV will probably be stoked, as there really is no better way to make sure you keep up on every bit of the basketball action than to have as many games as possible on at once. And given that excellent big-screen TVs and projectors are now more affordable than ever, you’ll be able to enjoy a fantastic viewing experience, regardless of whether you’re watching the big games via a PlayStation, Apple TV, or other popular streaming devices.

You’ve even got a pretty solid window to see if you like what PlayStation Vue is selling: If you’re interested in trying out PlayStation Vue now that you’re hearing about its multi-stream viewing possibilities for March Madness, check out the website. It is currently offering a free five-day trial to prospective subscribers, which may be all you need until your favorite team is knocked out of the tournament.

Those looking for more info on the popular cord-cutting TV service should check out our full PlayStation Vue explainer, which has everything you need to know about the biggest features, potential pitfalls, and the vast number of channels you can get through Sony’s live TV streaming service.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (March 2019)
tcl 55s405
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on TCL’s already affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs

If you're on a budget, some of the fancier models might seem way out of reach, but that doesn't mean you can't still get a solid TV at an affordable price. Amazon is dropping TCL 4K TV prices as low as $250 right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
new on hulu ramy feat
Home Theater

Here’s what’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in April 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for April 2019, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best movies on netflix the master featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix derry girls featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (March 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
2019 lg oled tvs prices release dates revealed tv couple
Home Theater

2019 LG OLED TVs with AirPlay 2, HomeKit support coming in April

LG has revealed the prices and release dates of the first batch of 2019 OLED TVs with A.I. ThinQ. The new W9 wallpaper OLED TVs will arrive in June, while the E9 and C9 OLED TVs will start rolling out in April.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best movies on hulu alex honnold free solo stream h
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (March 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
shows to stream american gods vikings 4b
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Legion'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Emma Stone – Maniac (Netflix)
Movies & TV

11 Hollywood heavyweights who jumped from the big screen to the small screen

From Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep to James Franco and Mahershala Ali, lots of Hollywood A-list actors with successful film careers are flocking to television projects during the second Golden Age of Television.
Posted By Christine Persaud
best new movie trailers alien universe
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Aliens, Avengers: Endgame, Charlie Says, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Charlie Says, Doom: Annihilation, and more.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream free solo featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Free Solo, Catastrophe season 4, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Free Solo documents an awe-inspiring climb, Catastrophe unveils its final season, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (March 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how laika used advanced 3d printing and movie magic to create missing link feat
Movies & TV

How Laika blends 3D printing and CGI to make mesmerizing stop-motion movies

With each film, Laika Studios pushes the bar higher for stop-motion animation. We explore Laika's latest techniques for its new adventure, Missing Link, which the studio it calls a Kaleidoscopic travelogue that ranks as its most ambitious…
Posted By Ryan Waniata