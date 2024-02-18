 Skip to main content
Best Presidents’ Day TV deals: LG, Sony, Samsung, and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

If you think your home theater setup needs an upgrade, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts that are available from this year’s Presidents’ Day TV deals. Various retailers have slashed the prices of displays made by the best TV brands, including LG, TCL, Sony, Vizio, and Samsung. You may get overwhelmed by all the options out there, so we’ve rounded up our favorite offers below. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase when something catches your eye though, because if you want until the last minute, you may miss out on the savings, especially if you’re looking to buy one of the best TVs.

Best LG Presidents’ Day TV deals

LG C3 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

LG is known for its OLED TV display technology, and its TVs run on the webOS platform for the ability to access streaming services and customization options. If you’re planning to take advantage of LG Presidents’ Day TV deals, you need to hurry because LG TVs almost always sell out quickly when they get their prices slashed. There may still be some time before the holiday ends, but stocks may run out sooner than you think.

  • LG 55-inch UQ7570 Series 4K TV —
  • LG 55-inch 75 Series QNED 4K TV —
  • LG 75-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV —
  • LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV —
  • LG 65-inch G3 Series OLED 4K TV —

Best TCL Presidents’ Day TV deals

The TCL Q6 television as seen in a press lifestyle picture.
TCL / TCL

If you’re on a tight budget, you should check out this year’s TCL Presidents’ Day TV deals. TCL TVs already offer amazing value for money at their sticker prices, so with discounts, they’re going to be even more tempting purchases. That doesn’t mean that they sacrifice quality though, as you’ll still be getting excellent picture quality and smart features, at a fraction of the cost of similar TVs made by other brands.

  • TCL 32-inch S3 1080p TV —
  • TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV —
  • TCL 55-inch S4 Series 4K TV —
  • TCL 65-inch Q6 Series QLED 4K TV —
  • TCL 98-inch S5 Series 4K TV —

Best Sony Presidents’ Day TV deals

Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.
Sony / Sony

Sony TVs are usually expensive — but for a good reason. They provide amazing processing capabilities, accurate colors, and smooth movements, while also working extremely well with the PlayStation 5. They’re fantastic options if you can pocket the savings from Sony Presidents’ Day TV deals, but that will only happen if you act fast because we’re not sure if the offers will last until the end of the holiday.

  • Sony 50-inch X77L 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch X80K 4K TV —
  • Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV —
  • Sony 75-inch X93L Mini LED 4K TV —

Best Vizio Presidents’ Day TV deals

Vizio V-Series TVs in family room with smart TV on.
Vizio

Vizio is another noteworthy brand for the reasonable prices of its TVs while offering the latest display technologies and features, so with Vizio Presidents’ Day TV deals, you can get these displays for even more affordable prices. Vizio TVs run on the SmartCast platform for access to streaming shows and movies, and they offer the WatchFree+ service that provides free content for you to watch, further elevating the value of these TVs.

  • Vizio 32-inch D-Series Full HD TV —
  • Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV —
  • Vizio 43-inch MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV —
  • Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV —
  • Vizio 50-inch MQX Series 4K QLED TV —

Best Samsung Presidents’ Day TV deals

SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.
Samsung

Samsung is the de facto market leader in the TV industry, and it’s easy to see why. The brand’s TVs are equipped with the most advanced QLED display technology in the market, Samsung’s Tizen operating system for access to streaming apps, and some even offer the Samsung Gaming Hub that units several cloud gaming services in one place. They tend to be expensive though, which is why sales like Samsung Presidents’ Day TV deals are always popular.

  • Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV —
  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 77-inch S89C QLED 4K TV —

This Samsung 65-inch OLED TV is $500 off, with next-day delivery
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If you're willing to spend on TV deals for a top-of-the-line display, you should consider taking advantage of Best Buy's offer for the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,100, a $500 discount brings it down to $1,600 -- a price that's still not cheap, but it will be very much worth it as the centerpiece of your living room. The savings may be gone by tomorrow though, so it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase now, and possibly get the TV sooner than you expect with next-day delivery.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV
The Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV is the slightly less expensive version of the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV, which is featured in our roundup of the best OLED TVs. However, it's still going to give you fantastic value for your money with its 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, HDR support for optimized brightness and contrast, and built-in Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. As an OLED TV, its advantages over QLED TVs include perfect black levels, faster response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort, according to your QLED versus OLED comparison.

Read more
I can’t believe how heavily discounted this 100-inch 4K TV is
Hisense U76N 100-inch QLED 4K TV.

One of the best TV deals at the moment is one that is truly awe-inspiring. Right now, you can buy a Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV for $2,000 at Best Buy. Yes, 100 inches of QLED TV goodness. It normally costs $5,000 but for now, it’s down to $2,000 so you save a huge $3,000 off the regular price. To put this into context, you could buy a much smaller

for around this price so you’re truly getting a lot for your money here. If you want to buy seemingly the biggest TV you could imagine, take a look at what else we have to say about it below.

Read more
These 75-inch TVs are under $600, and arrive for the Super Bowl
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

If you're planning to watch Super Bowl LVIII at home, or if you're thinking about throwing a Super Bowl watch party, the experience will be so much better with a 75-inch TV. You don't have to shell out more than $1,000 to get such a large display though, as we've gathered TV deals for 75-inch screens for less than $600. We're not sure how much time is remaining before these offers expire, but it's highly recommended that you push through with the purchase today anyway to make sure that the 75-inch TV that you buy arrives on time for the big game.
Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV -- $500, was $580

The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 for remarkable visuals while watching the Super Bowl, and with DTS Virtual: X, you'll also be enjoying immersive audio. If you're going to watch the big game through a streaming service, you'll be able to access it through the Google TV platform, which also enables voice commands through Google Assistant and casting from mobile devices through Chromecast.

Read more