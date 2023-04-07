Flash sale makes this 55-inch 8K TV cheaper than some 4K TVs

Here’s a potential upgrade for your home theater setup that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for its lowest-ever price of $1,000, which is half its original price of $2,000. That’s massive savings of $1,000 if you take advantage of this offer from Best Buy, but you need to click fast if you want to enjoy it because there’s no telling when the hefty discount will expire.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

While it’s less expensive than its more advanced cousins — the Samsung QN900B and the Samsung QN800B, which both appear in our list of the best 8K TVs — for most families, the features of the Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV are more than enough. Its 55-inch display offers 8K Ultra HD, which is four times the resolution of 4K Ultra HD, and 33 million pixels, for the sharpest details that money can buy on a TV screen. Between QLED and OLED, QLED TVs like this one are much brighter, offer longer life spans, and guarantee no screen burn-ins.

The Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K, which uses 20 neutral networks to enable the most impressive picture possible, and it can upscale all content to 8K quality. For cinematic audio, the 8K TV also supports Dolby Atmos for 3D sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite for spatial immersion. For a virtually endless library of content, the Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV runs on the Tizen platform to access all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+.

You won’t often come across TV deals with a $1,000 discount, and it’s even rarer to see such offers involving a TV with the latest technology. That’s why you shouldn’t ignore the lowest-ever price of $1,000 for the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV, down from its sticker price of $2,000. It’s unclear how much time is left on this bargain from Best Buy, so if you want to add the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV to your living room for half the price, you should purchase it now.

