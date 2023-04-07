 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash sale makes this 55-inch 8K TV cheaper than some 4K TVs

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung QN700B QLED 8K TV with a wave on the screen, while mounted to a wall.

Here’s a potential upgrade for your home theater setup that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for its lowest-ever price of $1,000, which is half its original price of $2,000. That’s massive savings of $1,000 if you take advantage of this offer from Best Buy, but you need to click fast if you want to enjoy it because there’s no telling when the hefty discount will expire.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

While it’s less expensive than its more advanced cousins — the Samsung QN900B and the Samsung QN800B, which both appear in our list of the best 8K TVs — for most families, the features of the Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV are more than enough. Its 55-inch display offers 8K Ultra HD, which is four times the resolution of 4K Ultra HD, and 33 million pixels, for the sharpest details that money can buy on a TV screen. Between QLED and OLED, QLED TVs like this one are much brighter, offer longer life spans, and guarantee no screen burn-ins.

The Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K, which uses 20 neutral networks to enable the most impressive picture possible, and it can upscale all content to 8K quality. For cinematic audio, the 8K TV also supports Dolby Atmos for 3D sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite for spatial immersion. For a virtually endless library of content, the Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV runs on the Tizen platform to access all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+.

Related

You won’t often come across TV deals with a $1,000 discount, and it’s even rarer to see such offers involving a TV with the latest technology. That’s why you shouldn’t ignore the lowest-ever price of $1,000 for the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV, down from its sticker price of $2,000. It’s unclear how much time is left on this bargain from Best Buy, so if you want to add the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV to your living room for half the price, you should purchase it now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 while you still can
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Did you miss Amazon's TV deals for Prime Day? If you didn't see an offer that you like, the good news is that you've got a lot of options from other retailers, including Best Buy's $160 discount for the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It's down to a very affordable $240 from its original price of $400, though like all of the most attractive bargains, we don't think this will last long. If you want a 50-inch TV added to your living room for cheap, don't hesitate to click that Buy Now button.
Buy Now
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV features a 50-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and the capability of upscaling everything you watch to further maximize the screen. The TV also supports high dynamic range, or HDR, which provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends' 4K TV buying guide. Completing the home theater experience is the TV's DTS Studio Sound, an audio enhancement suite that creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback. Check out our guide on what size TV to buy, and if a 50-inch screen will fit your available space, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a great choice.

The best TVs in the market are also smart TVs, and for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, these capabilities are enabled by Amazon's Fire TV. The platform grants easy access to popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, so you'll never run out of things to watch. The TV also takes advantage of Amazon's Alexa through its Alexa Voice Remote, through which you can issue voice commands to control playback, search for content, launch apps, and more.

Read more
The 120-inch Samsung 4K projector is $1000 off for Prime Day
Today's Best Samsung 4K Projector Prime Day Deal
The Samsung The Premiere projector set up in a living room.

Amazon's big sale has arrived this week and that means Prime Day deals are coming in hot across multiple retailers. This Samsung 4K projector Prime Day deal is one of our favorite offers that have popped up today if you're after a serious home theater projector, and it's on sale right now for $2500, down $1000 from the usual $3500. If you're looking to set up a high-end home cinema, then here's why you need to give this Samsung 4K projector Prime Day deal a long look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector
Prime Day is the best time of the year before Black Friday to score the deepest discounts on high-end tech. TV deals are always hot items during this two-day sales event, but there are also a ton of great Prime Day projector deals dropping right now. This Samsung 4K projector Prime Day deal is one of them, offering a juicy discount on the Premiere LSP7 Laser Smart Projector, which is one of the best that this Korean tech titan has to offer.

Read more
The best deals at Best Buy’s FLASH SALE today — laptops, 4K TVs, Surface Pro
The Microsoft Surface Pro X at a side angle displaying apps on screen.

Best Buy has a flash sale going on right now that’s worth all the attention you’re able to throw at it. It’s full of Surface Pro deals, 4K TV deals, laptop deals, and student laptop deals, and among the products headlining those great deals is the Microsoft Surface Pro X. Prices on great tech such as laptops start as low as $190, so read onward to see what this Best Buy flash sale has available for your tech needs.
HP 14-Inch Laptop -- $190, was $250

If you’re a student coming into the home stretch of the semester, or anyone looking to grab a great laptop at an affordable price, this HP 14-inch laptop will fit the bill. It sports a thin and light design that will easily slide into just about any backpack or messenger bag, and despite its smaller footprint it still brings enough power to get you through your busiest days. It has a fingerprint reader for logging into the laptop, fast-charging capability that gets the battery from 0% to 50% in only 45 minutes, and a sharp 14-inch screen for taking in some content when you hit the weekend. Rounding out the top features of this HP 14-inch laptop are a great webcam and microphone that allow for vibrant and high-quality video chats with friends, family, and colleagues. You’ll want to act quickly to grab one of these laptops before this Best Buy flash sale sells out of them.

Read more