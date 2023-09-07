 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung OLED TV has a $400 price cut today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung S95B OLED TV with image of a bright flower on screen.
Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Shoppers who are on the hunt for OLED TV deals should take note of Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,000, you’ll only have to pay $1,600 for savings of $400 — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny once it’s up and running in your living room. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as there’s a chance that the discount will no longer be available if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV

LG dominates our roundup of the best OLED TVs, but here’s something for Samsung fans — the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. It’s a first-of-its-kind product because it features Samsung’s QD-OLED technology, which combines the quantum dots of QLED TVs and the OLED pixels of OLED TVs. The result is a display that’s inherently brighter and potentially less susceptible to screen burn-ins, for excellent picture quality that will let you further appreciate the details of your favorite shows and movies. Samsung’s QD-OLED technology also creates unparalleled color brightness, which will keep you hooked on whatever you’re watching.

The 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV features the Samsung Smart TV Hub, where you’ll be able to access all of the most popular streaming services, with a home screen that’s customized according to your preferences. The TV also offers Dolby Atmos surround sound, which will make you feel like you’re in the middle of all the action with the help of its multi-channel speakers.

Related

If you’re looking for TV deals that will breathe new life into your home theater setup, you should set your sights on the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. Best Buy is selling it with a $400 discount, so it’s down to $1,600 from $2,000. You won’t call it affordable, but it’s a steal because of the immense value that you’ll get from this 4K TV. If you’re interested, don’t waste any more time because the offer may expire sooner than you think. Add the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV to your cart and proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is on sale for $500 right now
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

There's no shortage of TV deals in this year's Labor Day sales, so the sheer number of options may prove to be overwhelming for most shoppers. If you want a recommendation, check out Amazon's offer for the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $600, it's down to $500 for savings of $100, but you have to hurry with your purchase if you want it because we're not sure if the bargain will still be available after the holiday. Once it's gone, there's no telling when you'll get another crack at it.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV
TCL is in our roundup of the best TV brands because of the value that it provides with its QLED TVs. Your home theater setup will receive a major boost with the TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV, which offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for most advanced HDR formats. You'll never run out of shows and movies to watch as you'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services through the Amazon Fire TV platform, and you can ask Amazon's Alexa to search for content and control playback through the TV's voice remote.

Read more
Best Labor Day OLED TV deals: Save on LG, Samsung, and Sony
LG 65-inch Class 4K G3 Series UHD OLED Smart TV product image

Labor Day sales are underway and that means there are some exciting Labor Day TV deals going on right now. If you're looking to buy a new OLED TV in particular, you can save hundreds of dollars on one of the TVs we've highlighted below. Keen to know more? Let's take a look at the pick of the bunch.
LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV -- $650, was $1,300

LG is consistently one of the best TV brands you can buy from, especially when it comes to OLED TVs. With the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV, you get a great OLED experience at an affordable price. It has all the benefits of self-lit pixels so you get perfect blacks and over a billion colors to add depth to whatever you're watching. Alongside that is LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K which helps deliver that lifelike image, adjusting picture and sound qualities as needed. AI Picture Pro 4K technology automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI tone mapping, while there's dynamic tone mapping which can detect what you're seeing and apply the optimal tone curve. A dedicated Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce the wonders of the picture.

Read more
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (and Max) discounted for Labor Day
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max remote of a couch arm.

If you've bought a TV in the past five years, you know that pretty much all new TVs come with some form of smart platform; whether it's Roku or Android TV, there are many options out there. Of course, that doesn't mean that you'll necessarily like that platform it's on, and if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, there's a relatively easy way to get back into it, and that's the Fire TV sticks from Amazon. There are quite a few options, but the 4k and 4k Max are the cheapest, and even better, they both have great deals for Labor Day, so if you want to grab one, now is the perfect time.
Fire TV Stick 4K -- $25, was $50

The cheapest option when it comes to Fire TV is the Fire TV Stick 4k, and it's pretty great. Besides being able to work with 4k TVs, Amazon has somehow managed to support HDR 10+, which is not something you'll usually find on such budget-friendly streaming sticks. Even better, the remote has a built-in microphone, so you can control the whole TV experience using voice; plus, it gives you access to Alexa, which is a huge plus in and of itself. That said, the stick is a little bit clunky to install, and if the HDMI ports on your TV are close together, you might have to give one up just to fit the Fire TV Stick. Even so, that's not really a dealbreaker, especially since it comes with an HDMI extender, although the dangling aspect might be a bit off-putting for some.

Read more