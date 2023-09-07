The best Samsung OLED TV has a $400 price cut today

Shoppers who are on the hunt for OLED TV deals should take note of Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,000, you’ll only have to pay $1,600 for savings of $400 — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny once it’s up and running in your living room. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as there’s a chance that the discount will no longer be available if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV

LG dominates our roundup of the best OLED TVs, but here’s something for Samsung fans — the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. It’s a first-of-its-kind product because it features Samsung’s QD-OLED technology, which combines the quantum dots of QLED TVs and the OLED pixels of OLED TVs. The result is a display that’s inherently brighter and potentially less susceptible to screen burn-ins, for excellent picture quality that will let you further appreciate the details of your favorite shows and movies. Samsung’s QD-OLED technology also creates unparalleled color brightness, which will keep you hooked on whatever you’re watching.

The 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV features the Samsung Smart TV Hub, where you’ll be able to access all of the most popular streaming services, with a home screen that’s customized according to your preferences. The TV also offers Dolby Atmos surround sound, which will make you feel like you’re in the middle of all the action with the help of its multi-channel speakers.

If you’re looking for TV deals that will breathe new life into your home theater setup, you should set your sights on the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV. Best Buy is selling it with a $400 discount, so it’s down to $1,600 from $2,000. You won’t call it affordable, but it’s a steal because of the immense value that you’ll get from this 4K TV. If you’re interested, don’t waste any more time because the offer may expire sooner than you think. Add the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV to your cart and proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations