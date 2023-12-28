 Skip to main content
Hurry! There’s still time to save $150 on this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV

While perusing some of the best TV deals that are currently live, you might notice a staple offer from Samsung. That is the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K smart Tizen TV. It fluctuates in price and is regularly featured as part of the Best Buy TV deals. But for the year-end sale, just ahead of New Year’s, we’re seeing some incredible price drops, including on this TV. Normally $750, and hovering around that price, you can save $150 right now and bring it home for just $600. You’ll want to shop that discount soon if you’re interested, it will be gone before you know it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Crystal Class TU690T smart 4K TV

This PurColor Crystal display offers a 4K UHD resolution for remarkable picture quality, regardless of whether you’re watching old or new content. The Crystal Processor 4K offers UHD upscaling for standard HD content, while the LED panel is directly lit for extra vibrance. That means the blacks and whites in each scene are fine-tuned to give the best brightness and contrast possible.

This TV also works with Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Assistant, to offer not just hands-free support from the aforementioned voice assistants but also a bevy of convenient usage options. You can search for content using your voice, for example, control playback, or even control your connected smart home devices. Want to turn on a light in the living room without getting off the couch? As long as it’s connected to your smart assistant, you’re good to go.

Of course, it’s the smart TV that’s the real highlight here, and Samsung is no slouch on that front. Yes, you’re getting the high-resolution experience in ultra-HD, but also you benefit from Samsung’s Tizen smart TV ecosystem. Right away, you can connect to your home WiFi and start streaming from all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and many more. The Universal Guide makes it easy to find what’s available to watch, whether you’re on regular cable TV or another service. Meanwhile, the VESA 400 by 400 mount support means you can easily mount it to a wall with a compatible mount.

Normally $750, this 75-inch is yours for $600 today, saving you $150. Considering it comes ready to use right out of the box, you shouldn’t have to buy any other devices or streaming players with it. You can just mount it, plug it in, and go. If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to watch the ball drop in Times Square this year, this is a fantastic choice.

