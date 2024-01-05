Hurry! The 85-inch model of Samsung’s Frame TV is $1,305 off

For those who are planning to make a huge investment in their home entertainment setup but most TV deals that you come across are boring for you, you should check out Walmart’s offer for the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $4,300, it’s down to $2,995 for savings of $1,305. After the discount, it’s still not cheap, but if you want a TV that doubles as an art piece, you definitely won’t regret making this purchase.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

Don’t underestimate the size of the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — it’s huge, and you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy just to make sure that you have enough space for it. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, and it’s equipped with QLED technology for incredible brightness and accurate colors. The TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, which will grant you access to all of the popular streaming services.

What sets apart the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV from the best TVs is its Art Mode. When activated, the TV transforms into a display for your art collection, which you can download from Samsung’s Art Store or upload from your phone or USB drive. The TV hangs flush against the wall to look like an actual frame, and the premium matte finish and anti-reflection technology reduces glare. The TV also comes with a motion sensor, so you can set it to only launch Art Mode when it detects someone in the room.

There aren’t a lot of options out there that can match the elegance of the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV, and making it a more attractive option is this $1,305 discount from Walmart’s Samsung The Frame TV deals for the 85-inch model. Its price has been slashed from $4,300 to $2,995, which still isn’t what you’d call cheap, but for those who can afford it, it’s going to be a fantastic conversation starter and design piece for any room you put it in. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to enjoy the savings on the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV though, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

