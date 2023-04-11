 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live and Buds 2 Pro today

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re looking through headphone deals for AirPods deals but you don’t like what you’re seeing, you should check out Samsung’s wireless earbuds, especially since certain models are on sale. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are down to $100 from $150 for $50 in savings, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are down to $110 from $150 for $50 in savings, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are down to $190 from $230 for $40 in savings. We’re not sure how long these discounted prices will hold, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as you decide which one to get.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $100, was $150

Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live isn’t like most wireless earbuds in the market because of its unique design. They rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha, which is ideal if you’re uncomfortable with having silicon eartips sitting inside your ears. The ergonomic design works with their 12mm speakers for spacious sound, and they come with touch-sensitive areas that allow you to easily access music playback controls, adjust volume, call your voice assistant, and answer calls. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also offer active noise cancellation and a battery that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and a total of almost 29 hours with their charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $110, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and their case sitting on the ground with earbuds sitting in front.
Caleb Denison/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with a more traditional wireless earbuds design, with active noise cancellation that blocks external noise and ambient mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears. With ANC off, they can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 29 hours with their charging case, and it’s entirely possible to wear them for that long because they’re very comfortable in your ears. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also great for taking phone calls because they utilize machine-learning based technology to filter unwanted sound for crisp and clear communication.

Related

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $190, was $230

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are included in our list of the best wireless earbuds because they’re great all-around earbuds that offer a great fit and amazing sound quality. They come with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to block even the loudest noises, as well as an ambient mode to listen to your surroundings while they stay inside your ears. The wireless earbuds also have an Intelligent Conversation Mode, which deactivates ANC, activates ambient mode, and turns down the volume of your music when it detects your voice, to help you listen to what a person is telling you. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of 23 hours with their charging case.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop
iPad air sitting on table.

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer's website, you'll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn't want to miss.

It's unclear how long the discounts will last, so if there's a deal that catches your eye, you shouldn't hesitate on finalizing your purchase as there's no assurance that it will still be available once you get back to it. There are a daunting numbers of tech deals that you can shop on Amazon today, so to help you out, we've rounded up some of the best offers.
Fire TV Stick 4K – $35, was $50

Read more
Amazon slashed a ton off the Samsung Galaxy Buds price today
Closeup on open Galaxy Buds 2 case with earbuds inside.

If you're in the market for a new pair of high-end earbuds, then you'll want to check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for just $100 at Amazon. That's a savings of $50, marked down from their original price of $150. This deal only applies to the black Galaxy Buds Plus at this time, so be sure to grab them in the most iconic color. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you'll enjoy free 2-day shipping and returns. These in-ear headphones are perfect for daily listening, from podcasts to music, audiobooks, and even phone calls. Enjoy crystal-clear sound and uninterrupted playback with these earbuds that can pair to all of your smart devices via Bluetooth capability.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus in-ear headphones provide a superior fit for comfortable listening, so you can wear them all day long. Block out unwanted noise for focused listening, or use the AmbientAware feature to let the sounds of the natural world mix with your favorite music or audiobook. You'll enjoy up to 22 hours of continuous playback with the extra-long battery life; charge your earbuds on-the-go in the included carrying case for up to 11 additional hours of playback time. A total of three built-in microphones help to pick up, isolate and enhance your voice during calls for uncompromised sound.

Read more
Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 today and save a ton — but hurry
Closeup on open Galaxy Buds 2 case with earbuds inside.

Earlier this month, at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, the company announced new phones, new smartwatches, and some new earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2. While they're not available just yet, there are many places you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. You can also check out a multitude of Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, or just look at general headphone deals, to see the going rate for a good pair.

If you are interested in pre-ordering Samsung's earbuds, Woot has an excellent deal available, right now, which saves you $25. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $125 with free standard shipping for Prime members. That deal is good for all of the colors too, including graphite, white, lavender, and olive.

Read more