If you’re looking through headphone deals for AirPods deals but you don’t like what you’re seeing, you should check out Samsung’s wireless earbuds, especially since certain models are on sale. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are down to $100 from $150 for $50 in savings, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are down to $110 from $150 for $50 in savings, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are down to $190 from $230 for $40 in savings. We’re not sure how long these discounted prices will hold, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as you decide which one to get.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live isn’t like most wireless earbuds in the market because of its unique design. They rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha, which is ideal if you’re uncomfortable with having silicon eartips sitting inside your ears. The ergonomic design works with their 12mm speakers for spacious sound, and they come with touch-sensitive areas that allow you to easily access music playback controls, adjust volume, call your voice assistant, and answer calls. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also offer active noise cancellation and a battery that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and a total of almost 29 hours with their charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $110, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with a more traditional wireless earbuds design, with active noise cancellation that blocks external noise and ambient mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears. With ANC off, they can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 29 hours with their charging case, and it’s entirely possible to wear them for that long because they’re very comfortable in your ears. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also great for taking phone calls because they utilize machine-learning based technology to filter unwanted sound for crisp and clear communication.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $190, was $230

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are included in our list of the best wireless earbuds because they’re great all-around earbuds that offer a great fit and amazing sound quality. They come with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to block even the loudest noises, as well as an ambient mode to listen to your surroundings while they stay inside your ears. The wireless earbuds also have an Intelligent Conversation Mode, which deactivates ANC, activates ambient mode, and turns down the volume of your music when it detects your voice, to help you listen to what a person is telling you. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of 23 hours with their charging case.

Editors' Recommendations