Do this before Samsung launches its new TVs on March 21

On March 21, Samsung is planning to launch its 2024 range of TVs and audio products. While we can’t say what those will be, given that Samsung is one of the best TV brands around, you’re sure to be onto a good thing by waiting to see what it has to offer. Even better, if you hand over your email address to Samsung today, you can get $100 off your pre-order purchase when the new TVs are announced. There’s nothing to lose here as you’re not committing to making a purchase.

Hit the link below and all you need to do is enter your name, email address, state, and confirm that you’re over 18. If you want to, you can also add your mobile number but there’s no requirement here. By doing so, you agree to Samsung contacting you about what it’s calling a reservation of a TV pre-order. In reality, you’re not really reserving the item. Instead, you’re solely scoring a $100 discount if you decide to pre-order a new TV or audio product.

We’re guessing such audio products will be a new soundbar while the new TVs are sure to be rivaling the best TVs around today. By entering your details, you’ll also be put in a prize draw to win The Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector. This is a win-win situation with absolutely nothing to lose.

Samsung makes some of the best TVs available today. That includes the Samsung S95C OLED which offers incredibly bright colors, perfect black levels, and a pristine overall picture. It’s great for gaming and it also offers exceptional upscaling. Besides such OLED TVs, Samsung also makes great QLED TVs such as the Samsung QN90C with its Neo QLED picture. That’s not forgetting the gorgeous Samsung The Frame which is far more eye-catching and stylish in your living room than most TVs.

You can see why we’re so excited to find out what Samsung has to offer on March 21. The company always knows how to provide great TVs so whatever is coming next week is sure to be great. Sign up with your email now and you can get $100 off Samsung’s latest range once it’s announced on March 21. There’s nothing to lose so it’s a smart thing to do if you just have the tiniest inclination towards buying a new TV soon.

