 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung just won Presidents Day with this 75-inch QLED TV deal

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung Q70A 4K TV on a media console in a modern loft-style dwelling.

TV deals rarely get better than being able to save $1,000 off a high-end TV. Over at Samsung, you can buy a huge 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV for $1,300 saving you an equally huge $1,000 off the regular price. A fantastic investment for the future as well as looking great right now, this is one of those QLED TV deals you really don’t want to miss out on. A limited time only offer, you’ll need to commit quickly but we’re on hand to give you a quick rundown on why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV

QLED technology is a great way to enjoy superior image quality compared to regular 4K pictures. It adds a layer of quantum dots to a regular 4K screen. These dots emit their own light with a high level of efficiency once they’re exposed to light. Able to display more colors with greater accuracy, it’s a great way of enjoying a better-looking picture at all times. Samsung is one of the best TV brands around so it’s made the best of such technology in the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV. It has a powerful Quantum Processor 4K that is powered by machine learning so it can enhance any picture into crisp 4K quality. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology gives you minimal motion blur and enhanced motion clarity with a 120Hz refresh rate that’s ideal for gaming or sports. There’s also dual LED technology with dedicated warm and cool LED backlights to optimize colors and dramatically enhance contrast. All the things that make this one of the best QLED TVs around at the moment.

Besides the 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology, the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV is smart too. It has multiple voice assistant support including Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. A dedicated game mode is ideal for gamers, while even its speakers have object tracking technology so you feel truly immersed in what you’re watching. Such features make it ideal for anyone considering buying one of the best TVs.

Related

Normally priced at $2,300, the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED TV is down to $1,300 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Samsung. A huge price cut of $1,000, this is the perfect time to embrace QLED technology in style and for less than before. Buy it now before the 43% saving ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are $50 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 15, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and their case sitting on the ground with earbuds sitting in front.

While the massive popularity of wireless earbuds may be attributed to Apple's AirPods, you should know that there are headphone deals for other options in the market that are cheaper. For example, Samsung fans may want to grab this opportunity to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for just $100, following Samsung's $50 discount on their original price of $150. Take advantage of the offer now so that there's no chance you would miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
True wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the perfect choice if you're planning to use them often while working out or commuting, according to our headphone buying guide. Not only do they offer well-balanced audio, but their Active Noise Cancellation will let you focus on the songs that you're listening to or the streaming videos that you're watching. This is possible through the two microphones on the wireless earbuds that detect the ambient noise that needs to be blocked. The machine-learning technology in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 filters the unwanted sound, which is also applicable during phone calls for crystal clear conversations.

Read more
Perfect for a kitchen or bedroom, this 43-inch 4K TV is $210 today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 15, 2023
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

 

While there are TV deals for savings on high-end models, there are also offers for even cheaper prices on budget options like Best Buy's $90 discount for the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You'll only have to pay $210 instead of $300 for this affordable 4K TV, which could be the perfect addition to your bedroom, kitchen, or living room. You only have until today to take advantage of this offer though, so you shouldn't waste time thinking about it.

Read more
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for under $500, and customers love it
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 15, 2023
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

While many of us are used to some killer home theater deals and TV deals dropping later in the year, around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are certainly more good ones scattered throughout -- if you know where to look. That's true regardless of the size, whether you want 32-inch sets, or one of the best 70-inch TV deals. Eagle-eyed shoppers would no doubt balk at this next deal, on a 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV at Best Buy. Usually $500, they've knocked $20 off the price, bringing it down to $480. Now, here's the rub, this deal is a nice drop on an already reasonably-priced set. Moreover, you get 4K TV streaming content right out of the box, just set it up and go. We're not finding many deals like this anywhere else, so grab it while you can. Head below to scoop the deal, or keep reading to learn a little more about the Hisense A6G.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV
Right up front, we just want to call attention to the fact that this Hisense 70-inch has some incredible customer reviews. Out of nearly 900 reviews in total, it has amassed a rating of 4.5 stars. A lot of the cheaper sets tend to have nonexistent or unsatisfying reviews, but that's not the case here. Multiple customers have described this TV as being "way better than expected," because of the visual quality it offers paired with the reasonable price. One customer even says it offers a "fantastic bang for the buck!"

Read more