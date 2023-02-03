 Skip to main content
This Super Bowl deal knocks $2500 off Samsung’s QN800B 8K TV

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.
Samsung

Looking for the ultimate Super Bowl experience from home this year? Samsung has an amazing offer on its QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV range with up to $2,500 off the regular price. Working out at up to 38% off, this is a truly phenomenal price for the latest in TV technology. Now, you might be thinking that the Super Bowl won’t be aired in 8K and you’re right but this TV can upscale the picture so it looks almost as good as full 8K. Either hit the buy button below or read on while we tell you more about one of the best TV deals available today.

  • 65-inch Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV: $2,600, was $3,500
  • 75-inch Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000, was $4,700
  • 85-inch Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV: $4,000, was $6,500

The best way to watch the Super Bowl is on the biggest screen and the Samsung Qn800B certainly provides an exceptional image. Thanks to its use of Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs, you get a billion colors looking wonderfully precise and intense at all times. Real Depth Enhancer helps mirror how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast so that content looks fantastically life-like.

While there may not be much 8K content out there just yet (including the Super Bowl), Samsung is one of the best TV brands because it knows how to plan ahead. That’s why its 8K processor uses 20 distinct neural networks to deliver excellent 8K upscaling so you still get a truly immersive picture even if the source material isn’t in 8K. Gamers will also appreciate the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ mode which means motion blur simply won’t happen and you get crisp action at all times.

Sound is great too thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ so you get vividly realistic 3D sound that feels like you’re actually there. You even get an experience that tailors itself to the acoustics of your living space so you simply can’t get better from TV speakers. Despite all that technology, the Samsung QN800B also manages to be an extremely sleek and thin TV that will look great in your home. Easily one of the best TVs around, the Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is sure to last you a very long time.

The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is currently on sale at Samsung. The 65-inch model is available for $2,600 saving you $900 off the usual price of $3,500. Alternatively, the 75-inch model is $3,000 reduced from $4,700, while the 85-inch version is $4,000 instead of $6,500. Whatever you buy, you’re getting a fantastic TV.

