If you’re looking for some big savings on a new TV, there’s a unique one available at Woot! today. The 43-inch model of the Samsung Sero QLED 4K TV, which is able to rotate to accommodate both landscape and vertically-shot video content, is seeing a 50% discount. This brings its price down from $1,500 to a much more modest $750, and makes for a savings of $750. Amazon Prime members will get free shipping with this deal, as Woot! is an Amazon-owned company. Act quickly if this unique TV is of interest to you, as there’s no telling when it might sell out.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Samsung Sero QLED 4K TV

Usually when we’re talking about the best QLED TVs we’re talking about superior picture quality, but when it comes to the Samsung Sero QLED 4K TV, its standout selling point is its design. With so much content being shot on our phones nowadays, and with so much content being consumed on the internet and social media, a TV that can accommodate vertically-filmed content is something worth considering. This TV can rotate from its normal horizontal position to a vertical position, allowing you to watch vertical aspect ratios without black bars on the sides. This makes it a good TV if you like to mirror your phone’s content onto your TV, which you can easily do by tapping a compatible phone to the TV.

But picture quality isn’t to be overlooked with this TV, and like all of the best TVs, it delivers a high quality image. The QLED technology is a big reason for it, but 4K upscaling is a big part of it as well. The Samsung Sero QLED 4K TV is able to convert everything you watch into modern 4K resolution. It analyzes the input source to reduce image noise, restore lost detail, and add definition to the edges around objects and text. It also works with the major voice assistants, including Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

You can grab the 43-inch Samsung Sero QLED 4K TV at Woot! for just $750 today. This is a savings of $750 from its regular price of $1,500, and free shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

