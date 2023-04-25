Samsung’s stylish 65-inch Frame TV is $300 off right now

There have always been naysayers that like to deny television’s rightful place as art. While what is art is quite subjective, their claims almost made sense in an era where you could only compare the oily paintings of Monet and a bit of low-brow humor on the tube. With Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame QLED TV, the screen is the canvas and your room the art gallery. Unlike classic art, however, the best TVs go on sale from time to time. Now is the time for Samsung’s The Frame, with the 65-inch version going for $1,700. That’s $300 off of the typical $2,000 price point, which is a work of art in and of itself.

But what’s more is there are other sizes of The Frame TV on sale now:

43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $850, was $1,000

50-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,300

75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $2,500, was $3,000

85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $3,500, was $4,300

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV

While The Frame is by no means an “ordinary” TV when used in the regular fashion (we’ll discuss its capabilities soon) it really shines when it is… off? In what Samsung is referring to as being “off,” The Frame launches Art Mode. Here, The Frame dutifully displays artwork when viewed. While this can sound like those lame photo-album screens of the early 2000s, it is not. The Frame’s matte display, high resolution, and color depth give new life to old works. Much like a real oil painting, you won’t be dealing with distracting glare on the artwork. There is a subscription service for art available through Samsung, but black and white photos, oil paintings, pop art, and your wildest Midjourney prompt creations will look incredible on The Frame. Alternatively, take high-quality scans of your niece’s crayon drawings on The Frame to give her the “real artist” treatment.

Further giving life to The Frame’s usage as an artistic device is its frame. It is designed to look like a real canvas and has a slim, 1-inch depth to mimic a real canvas. Additionally, like a real canvas, you can mount it directly to the wall via the included Slim Fit Wall-Mount. Keep things down to a single wire with the optional One Invisible Connection cable.

Finally, as a real TV The Frame should not surprise you if you follow Samsung TVs. This is a 2022 TV and has all of the fixings you would expect. It’s got HDR10+ accessibility, a Tizen-powered operating system (with access to Netflix, Disney+, and more), connections with health apps, and both Alexa and Google Assistant support. And at 120Hz, even your pickiest friend should be happy with the quality.

So, if you’re interested in the 65-Inch The Frame TV, hit the button below to check it out. Again, the 65-inch version is currently $1,700, which is $300 off the typical $2,000 as part of this Best Buy deal. Want another size? Check out the links in the bullets above and they’ll direct you to the other sizes (and deals) directly.

