 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s stylish 65-inch Frame TV is $300 off right now

John Alexander
By
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.

There have always been naysayers that like to deny television’s rightful place as art. While what is art is quite subjective, their claims almost made sense in an era where you could only compare the oily paintings of Monet and a bit of low-brow humor on the tube. With Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame QLED TV, the screen is the canvas and your room the art gallery. Unlike classic art, however, the best TVs go on sale from time to time. Now is the time for Samsung’s The Frame, with the 65-inch version going for $1,700. That’s $300 off of the typical $2,000 price point, which is a work of art in and of itself.

But what’s more is there are other sizes of The Frame TV on sale now:

  • 43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $850, was $1,000
  • 50-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,300
  • 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $2,500, was $3,000
  • 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $3,500, was $4,300

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV

While The Frame is by no means an “ordinary” TV when used in the regular fashion (we’ll discuss its capabilities soon) it really shines when it is… off? In what Samsung is referring to as being “off,” The Frame launches Art Mode. Here, The Frame dutifully displays artwork when viewed. While this can sound like those lame photo-album screens of the early 2000s, it is not. The Frame’s matte display, high resolution, and color depth give new life to old works. Much like a real oil painting, you won’t be dealing with distracting glare on the artwork. There is a subscription service for art available through Samsung, but black and white photos, oil paintings, pop art, and your wildest Midjourney prompt creations will look incredible on The Frame. Alternatively, take high-quality scans of your niece’s crayon drawings on The Frame to give her the “real artist” treatment.

Further giving life to The Frame’s usage as an artistic device is its frame. It is designed to look like a real canvas and has a slim, 1-inch depth to mimic a real canvas. Additionally, like a real canvas, you can mount it directly to the wall via the included Slim Fit Wall-Mount. Keep things down to a single wire with the optional One Invisible Connection cable.

Finally, as a real TV The Frame should not surprise you if you follow Samsung TVs. This is a 2022 TV and has all of the fixings you would expect. It’s got HDR10+ accessibility, a Tizen-powered operating system (with access to Netflix, Disney+, and more), connections with health apps, and both Alexa and Google Assistant support. And at 120Hz, even your pickiest friend should be happy with the quality.

So, if you’re interested in the 65-Inch The Frame TV, hit the button below to check it out. Again, the 65-inch version is currently $1,700, which is $300 off the typical $2,000 as part of this Best Buy deal. Want another size? Check out the links in the bullets above and they’ll direct you to the other sizes (and deals) directly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander

John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future holds. His writing has appeared in PopSci, HeadPhonesty, WIRED, and Digital Trends. When not working, he can be found playing board games, drinking too much tea, taking long walks, and attempting to read foreign language books.

Don’t miss your chance to get this 55-inch OLED TV for under $1,000
The LG A2 placed in a living room environment.

OLED TV picture technology offers one of the best images you can find in a television, and today you can grab an OLED TV for under $1,000. The 55-inch model of the LG Class A2 OLED Smart TV is seeing a $100 discount when you purchase directly from LG. It would regularly cost $1,000, but this discount brings the price down to just $900. LG is offering free in-home delivery for any TV you purchase right now as well.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
It’s almost always a battle between QLED and OLED when it comes to the best TV picture technology. OLED TVs utilize self-lit pixels to create their stunning images, which is the case with this 55-inch LG 4K Smart TV. These self-lit pixels bring all of your favorite content to life with infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors that make everything you watch beautiful and lifelike. This TV seems is a good option almost anyone, as it comes in at a size that will fit most spaces without dominating the room. Movie lovers will love the picture quality, sports lovers will love the immersive experience, and gamers will love the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate and the TV’s HDR gaming capabilities.

Read more
This 50-inch QLED 4K TV is $100 off in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

TCL is well-known for its affordable, yet highly functional smart TVs, especially in the deals world. They offer some incredible prices, and they're almost always featured in the best TV deals, somewhere. But this next deal, for its 50-inch 5 Series QLED 4K TV -- whew, that's a mouthful -- is so good we had to call it out separately. We wouldn't want you to miss out on such an exceptional offer. Normally $400, it's yours today for $300, saving you $100 in total. Plus, you'll get 30 days free of FuboTV Pro, and Apple TV+ for three months, for new or returning subscribers. Those are great inclusions, but the option to nab a 4K QLED for less than $500 is wild too. Don't wait, because this deal is going to sell out fast. They always do.

If this is your first time seeking out a new TV, or if you just want a little extra guidance, be sure to check out our 4K TV buying guide which goes over everything you need to know. It will tell you precisely what to look for, but in regards to specs and features, the 50-inch TCL 5 Series QLED 4K TV certainly fits the bill. For starters, it has the Google TV streaming platform built-in. That means, right out of the box, you can connect to your home Wi-Fi and start streaming through your favorite apps and services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and much more. Chromecast is also built-in so you can stream from iOS and Android devices right to the TV, after syncing your device(s), of course.

Read more
This 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for less than $300 today
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

It’s not often you can find a 65-inch 4K TV for your home theater for less than $300, but today at Walmart you can do just that as the retail giant has discounted the onn. 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV down to just $298. This is a savings of $70 from its regular price of $368, and a price this low on such a large TV is pretty rare, so act quickly to catch it while you can. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available at your nearest Walmart as long as the TV is in stock there.

Why you should buy the onn. 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV
One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, the onn. 65-inch 4K Smart TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 65-inch 4K Smart TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more