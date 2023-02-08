 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s Frame TV is $1,000 off, and it’s a great Super Bowl TV

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.

The ever-popular and exceptionally unique Samsung The Frame QLED TV is discounted right now, marking one of the best TV deals going on ahead of the Super Bowl. There are savings of up to $1,000 off depending on which size TV you buy with the model starting from $550. Even better, buy today and it could arrive in time for the Super Bowl, so there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to a superior viewing experience. Let’s take a look at why it’s such a great TV.

  • 32-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $550, was $600
  • 43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $900, was $1,000
  • 50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,100, was $1,300
  • 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,200, was $1,500
  • 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,600, was $2,000
  • 75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $2,000, was $3000

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung Frame TV

Samsung isn’t just one of the best TV brands because it sticks with the basics. As the Samsung The Frame TV demonstrates, it knows style too. The future is already here with The Frame TV mounted on your wall to look more like artwork than a regular TV. Incredibly slim, it blends into your home aesthetic perfectly and is ideal for anyone who hates when a TV steals focus in their carefully curated home. Any time it’s not in action, you can switch on Art Mode and see the TV transform into a piece of art, displaying stunning artwork any time someone is near thanks to the built-in motion sensor.

As a regular TV, it’s great too thanks to including QLED technology. A substantial upgrade from regular 4K pictures, it provides you with fantastically vivid and accurate colors that mean everything you watch on screen truly pops. All the best QLED TVs are ideal for watching movies, TV shows, and sports, but we love how stylish The Frame TV makes it appear. 100% color volume enriches what you watch with Quantum HDR offering deeper blacks and brighter whites. It’s also well-suited for gaming and even taking important video calls. The center of your home just became the subtle yet gorgeous The Frame TV.

Related

Currently on sale at Samsung, you can save up to $1,000 on the Samsung The Frame depending on which size TV you want to buy. Available from $550, there are plenty of options here. Whichever you choose, you’re going to love how effortlessly the TV blends into your home surroundings while still providing you with superior picture quality. Buy it now to receive it in time for the Super Bowl.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amazon’s entire Fire TV Stick and Cube lineup is discounted
Two Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max sticks in hand.
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
One of our favorite 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off right now
An image of colorful leaves on the LG C2 OLED.
It’s still not cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K projector is $500 off today
The Samsung LSP7T Premiere Projector.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
The four main ladies from Amazon original Harlem sitting around a table at a restaurant, laughing.
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (February 2023)
The four main female characters from Harlem walking down the street and smiling.
The best anime on Netflix right now
Dorohedoro key art featuring Nikaido and Caiman in action poses.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Namor descending to his throne in the underwater city of Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The best Google TVs of 2023: from Sony, Hisense, and TCL
The Hisense U7H displaying a picture of an emerald green ocean crashing against a castle.
Best TV antennas of 2023 for local news, sports, and more
Mohu Leaf Metro on a window with a skyline in the background.
The best kids movies on Disney+ right now
Encanto promo featuring the Madrigal family.
Best Headphone Deals: Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort 45
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
AirPods Pro are back down to their cheapest-ever price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.